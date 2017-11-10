News By Tag
Springfield's 3rd Startup Weekend is HERE!
June 9-11th at The eFactory Startup Weekend is a 54 hour event that brings together Springfield, MO designers, developers, entrepreneurs, and experts from all domains to do amazing things!
All Startup Weekend events follow the same basic model: anyone is welcome to pitch their startup idea and receive feedback from their peers. Teams form around the top ideas (as determined by popular vote) and embark on a three-day frenzy of business model creation, coding, designing, and market validation. The weekend culminates with presentations in front of local entrepreneurial leaders with another opportunity for critical feedback! Food, beer, snacks, and swag. What more can you ask for?! Join us today and build your business in a weekend!
Here's a taste of what's going down:
Friday June 9th
6:30 pm
Registration
Arrive at the venue and get checked in
7:00 pm
Dinner & Networking
Eat food, share ideas, practice pitches, get to know fellow participants
7:20 pm
Welcome & Speakers
Review agenda for the weekend and introduce speakers, coaches, and community leaders
7:30 pm
Pitches Start
Optionally line up to give your pitch
9:00 pm
Voting
Attendees vote for the top pitches
9:15 pm
Form Teams
Teams start forming and discussing ideas
10:00 pm
Begin Work
Start to formalize teams and take an inventory of skills. Be honest, and direct about what resources and skills are needed for the weekend. You may stay and work as late as the venue will allow
Sign up here: https://www.eventbrite.com/
Demo day and final presentations will be at The Sprinfield Art Museum. We can't wait to meet the teams and have a fantastic weekend!
Contact
Emerald Hindery
Startup Weekend Springfield Rep
***@gmail.com
