Springfield's 3rd Startup Weekend is HERE!

June 9-11th at The eFactory Startup Weekend is a 54 hour event that brings together Springfield, MO designers, developers, entrepreneurs, and experts from all domains to do amazing things!

-- Join us for Springfield's third Startup Weekend on June 9-11th at The eFactory!All Startup Weekend events follow the same basic model: anyone is welcome to pitch their startup idea and receive feedback from their peers. Teams form around the top ideas (as determined by popular vote) and embark on a three-day frenzy of business model creation, coding, designing, and market validation. The weekend culminates with presentations in front of local entrepreneurial leaders with another opportunity for critical feedback! Food, beer, snacks, and swag. What more can you ask for?! Join us today and build your business in a weekend!Here's a taste of what's going down:RegistrationArrive at the venue and get checked inDinner & NetworkingEat food, share ideas, practice pitches, get to know fellow participantsWelcome & SpeakersReview agenda for the weekend and introduce speakers, coaches, and community leadersPitches StartOptionally line up to give your pitchVotingAttendees vote for the top pitchesForm TeamsTeams start forming and discussing ideasBegin WorkStart to formalize teams and take an inventory of skills. Be honest, and direct about what resources and skills are needed for the weekend. You may stay and work as late as the venue will allowSign up here: https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/startup-weekend- springfield- ... Demo day and final presentations will be at The Sprinfield Art Museum. We can't wait to meet the teams and have a fantastic weekend!