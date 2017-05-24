 
CubanHeritage.com Retains TransMedia Group to Alert Cubans of eHub for Cuban Culture

 
 
MIAMI - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- TransMedia Group has gone to work to find anyone and everything Cuban within theUSA for new eMagazine, www.CubanHeritage.com. TransMedia Group (www.transmediagroup.com) will work to increase traffic to the new online publication by promoting CubanHeritage.com hosted events, and gathering stories from the Cuban-American community to share and showcase their philanthropy in the media.

"We were excited to hear about this historical culture concept and idea since one of TransMedia Group's first published books and subsequent promotion was 'The Cuban Cop' -by Nick Navarro," said Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group.

"Now that CubanHeritage.com has retained us, TransMedia Group plans to announceand invite media to the kickoff for the eMagazine with a philanthropic endeavor in conjunction with Gift of Life (https://www.giftoflife.org/events/drive/10706). Father of two, Manny Valdes has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia and is in dire need of a bone marrow transplant to save his life. CubanHeritage.com is hosting a donor recruitment drive with Gift of Life Marrow Registry to try and find him a compatible match," Mazzone added.

"Mixing culture with charity, we are excited to bring the community together to help Manny Valdes find a lifesaving bone marrow match to help cure his leukemia. Manny is a Cuban-American father of two who is most likely to match a Hispanic donor. We are happy to help promote the cause to those of Cuban descent and bring the community together to help save a life," said Karen Bofill of Cuban Heritage Organization.

CubanHeritage.com is the first of its kind, an electronic hub that covers everything from events to history to creating a community, that strives to keep all those interested updated about all things Cuban. A Cuban Memory Vault is a main component to the eMagazine.

As publicists for Cuban Heritage, TransMedia Group will be growing the brand and looking for opportunities to expand it both nationally and internationally.

TransMedia Group is alerting the media to attend the Cuban Heritage Swab Drive for Manny on Thursday, June 1st,2017.  Media are invited to interview principals of CubanHeritage.com, GiftofLife.org and Manny at the Ball & Chain,1513 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135. 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. on June 1st.  Everyone who swabs to join the registry will receive a complimentary drink. There will besomegiveaways and valet parking is available.  For information on the hub of Cuban Heritage, go to www.cubanheritage.com. To arrange for an interview, please contact: juliabrianopublicist@gmail.com or 561-750-9800 x2100.

SOURCE TransMedia Group
http://www.CubanHeritage.com
Click to Share