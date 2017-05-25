News By Tag
ClonesCloud Introduces 'FundForIdea - A Fundraising Software' for Crowdfunding Business
FundForIdea your ready-to-launch platform for Crowdfunding business
In this digital world, to be in the competition your online presence is essential. This competition gave a hike to the website and mobile app development market and due to that popularity of clone has increased significantly.
Crowdfunding business has a solid achievement track-record over the worldwide market. FundForIdea - A Fundraising Software helps you to build your own Crowdfunding business with plenty of progressive features. This software helps you to build a platform similar to Kickstarter, so basically it's a clone of Kickstarter. This Kickstarter Clone Script is launched for those entrepreneurs who want to start fundraising business for various projects based on technology, educational, some innovative products, non-profit business and more.
Feature enriched Fundraising Software
FundForIdea is highly scaled crowdfunding script which comes with numerous handy features and these features refine fundraising process very smoothly. These ultimately helps both backers and fundraisers to use your fundraising platform hassle free. There are lots of features for admin which let them control the whole site very easily.
Working pattern of Kickstarter Clone
Working pattern of Kickstarter Clone Script is very simple. Those who need fund can make their profile and upload their project with every essential info like Project Motto, Images, Videos, How it will be useful to others? etc. They can share their profile on social media platforms to get exposure.
Now, backers can easily view these profiles and if they find any of the project interesting then they can contribute to them using highly secured payment gateways. If backers want to know more about any project then they can also ask questions to project creators directly.
Admin of the site can easily control all profiles whether it is of project creator or backer with user management feature of the script. He/ she is able to approve or disapprove any project to upload on the site. Also, admin can manage all the categories and subcategories of the site.
Apart from these there are many features of Crowdfunding Software and to get details about it, visit us at http://www.clonescloud.com/
