UPES Organises a Design Conclave in Delhi

UPES Dahradun is organizing a Design Conclave focusing on the growing impact of design in India on 2nd june 2017. Visit www.upes.ac.in for more details.

Design Conclave-UPES

Contact

UPES

9997799474

***@upes.ac.in UPES9997799474

End

--, an eminent institution that imparts design-oriented skills, is organising a Design Conclave in New Delhi. The event will be held on June 2nd, 2017 at Vivanta by Taj, from 10 AM to 5 PM. Attendance to the design conclave is by invitation only. To know more about the eventplease fill your details here http://www.upes.ac.in/events/2017/design-conclave/index.htmlplease fill your details here http://www.upes.ac.in/events/2017/design-conclave/index.htmlThe Design Conclave aims to showcase the growing impact of design in India, role of international collaborations for the sector, and the role and impact of Indian Government policy to support and promote its growth. The event will be attended by dignitaries from government institutions, design industry as well as the education sector. The agenda for discussions will largely revolve around how design education in India can become a valuable asset for our economy, and the need to nurture it through a proper channel and industry-specific programs.The conclave will act as a crucial source of information and foundation for further dialogue betweenthe corporate sector, design institutions, and various govt. stakeholders.The theme for the Design Conclave is 'Getting Ready for the Future'. It highlights that Design Thinking & Innovation practices are becoming vital for creative leaders of new generation in technology, business and education. Going forward, the success of an enterprise will largely depend on creativity, design and innovation. For this purpose, eminent speakers and panellists have been invited from the Indian & International design fraternity.The agenda for this notable event will revolve around the following areas:Design Education in IndiaRole of Design in Business GrowthLiberating Creativity Through EducationIdeation Exercise - Designing A Template for Public SpaceSteering CommitteeThe keynote speakers in the conclave are reputed names in the design industry coming from highly distinguished organizations.Anil Saini, Director (Design), General Motors Technical Center IndiaSudhir Sharma, Editor-in-Chief, Pool MagazineAnuj Prasad, Founder & CEO, Desmania Design Pvt. Ltd.Dr. Soumyajit Ghosal, Professor & Director, School of Design Studies, University of Petroleum & Energy StudiesUPES is a pioneer in domain specific education, targeting core sectors in India and Asia. Increasing demand for industry ready professionals has sparked the need for highly specific skillsets, which the UPES programs strive to fulfil. The 'School of Design Studies' at UPES is one such initiative aimed at training professionals for the emerging creative economy and design industry.Attendance to the design conclave is by invitation only. To know more about the event, please fill your details here http://www.upes.ac.in/ events/2017/ design-conclave/ index.html