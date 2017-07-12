News By Tag
UPES organises 2nd Law Round Table in Delhi
UPES College of Legal Studies (CoLS), a distinguished institution in the field of law producing competent and strong legal professionals for the future, is organizing their '2nd Law Round Table.
The objective of the event is to promulgate and discuss the importance of legal professionals who can support the functioning of giant core sector industries. The industry is in need of experts who can actively take on these roles and can meet standing challenges and set newer benchmarks.
UPES Law Round Table conference will have thought provoking sessions on issues being faced by the legal community, and there will be enough opportunity for networking and socializing with industry colleagues.
Preparing Legal Specialists for Tomorrow
The theme for the '2nd Law Round Table' is 'Preparing Legal Specialists for Tomorrow'. The '2nd Round Table' will highlight the massive demand of legal experts by the industries and how they can be met effectively. It will discuss various issues including the latest trends and changes in the legal world. The discussion would also deliberate around future aspect what might hold to be prepared for it the right way. For this purpose, renowned and influential panelists have been invited to lead the session.
Agenda for the 2nd Law Round Table
The agenda for the event is based on the following areas:
1) New Dimensions of Law & Lawyering
2) Technology Imperatives for the Legal Fraternity followed by a Q&A session
Advisory Panel
The keynote speakers of the '2nd Law Round Table' are distinguished names in the law sector.
1) Justice Manju Goel, former Judge, High Court of Delhi
2) Rupinder Singh Suri, Sr. Advocate, Supreme Court of India
3) R. Venkataramani, Sr. Advocate, Member, Law Commission
4) Sadhna Ramachandran, Member, Supreme Court Bar Association
5) Dr. Tabrez Ahmad, Professor & Director, College of Legal Studies, UPES
About UPES
UPES is among the leading institutions offering domain focused and industry aligned programs with a progressive vision of creating specialized professionals in the core sectors that can contribute in the economic growth of our country. The College of Legal Studies (CoLS) at UPES, prepares students to excel in the field through their outstanding Autechno-legal programs.For latest news on UPES Visit here: http://www.upes.ac.in/
Attendance to the '2nd Law Round Table' is by invitation only. Please register right away to be a part of this notable event. For More Information Visit Here: http://www.upes.ac.in/
