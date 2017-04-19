News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
UPES Launches Experience Zone Centers in Delhi
The objective UPES experience zone in Delhi is to provide more personalized counselling to potential students and their parents.
To bring the students out from this dilemma, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun is launching 'experience zones' at select locations across Delhi/NCR to provide guidance to students in discovering their true potential and interest in various subjects to help them choose the right career.
With more than 85 industry aligned programs to choose from, these experience zones will provide personalized counselling sessions to students and parents so that they get a clear glimpse on various fields that offer lucrative career opportunities.
Selection of a field of education that doesn't really suit your interests or skills could be a life altering decision for a student and that's why it becomes essential to take guidance from the right people. The UPES Experience Zones are led and supervised by experienced professionals, providing support with admission procedures, form filling, and career guidance.
Also, students get a platform to engage one-to-one with UPES representatives, industry exposure, personalized counselling interactions, a virtual tour of UPES campus and a series of guest lecturers from our distinguished faculties.
If you're confused on deciding which road to take for a successful career, drop by these experience zones are discover your skills.
Locations of our Experience Zones across the National Capital Region (NCR)-
KALU SARAI, NEW DELHI, Ground Floor, Plot No. 47A
SOUTH EXTENSION I, NEW DELHI, Lower Ground Floor (Front Portion), Plot No. N-4, Kurta Palace Building
NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, st Office No. FF-10, 1 Floor, Wave Silver Tower, Sector-18
For more information on UPES Experience Zone visit: http://www.upes.ac.in/
For official website of UPES visit: http://www.upes.ac.in/
Contact
UPES
8171979021
***@upes.ac.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse