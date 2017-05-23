Shirt Dress Revisited by LABEL Ritu Kumar

 
This summer fresh colours and prints on classic silhouettes give a new life to the Label Shirt Dress from Ritu Kumar.
 
 
AL BARSHA, UAE - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- This summer fresh colours and prints on classic silhouettes give a new life to the Label Shirt Dress from Ritu Kumar. The go-to fashion piece for the season, fitted to suit all body types, is a versatile outfit - perfect for the balmy breeze, long sundowners and brunches in the sunshine.

An assortment of fabrics such as cottons, chambrays and schiffli form the core of the collection with prints ranging from geometrics, pretty florals and tropicals. Colours are inspired by summer sorbets such as soft pinks, mellow yellows, lime green, peach and turquoise along with classics like whites, beiges and

Blues.

The Label Shirt Dress is now available in stores in Dubai.

Ritu Kumar store locations in Dubai

Level 1, BurJuman Centre: Tel: +971 4 352 4768
Level 1, Dubai Festival City Mall: Tel +971 4 258 8118

About Ritu Kumar

Established in 1969, Ritu Kumar is one of India's foremost designers credited with being the first one to have revived ancient Indian crafts interpreting them into contemporary vocabulary. Her unique understanding and innovative use of traditional designs has led to creation of a new classicism. The designer has dressed the biggest Bollywood stars, the most famous celebrities and the most stylish royals including the late Princess Diana.Ritu Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri Award 2013, the country's fourth highest civilian award for her exceptional and distinguished service in the field of fashion, textile and craftsmanship. Ritu Kumar design house offers three brands: Ri, a premium bridal and couture line, Ritu Kumar, a traditional pret brand offering ethnic semi-formal wear and LABEL Ritu Kumar a contemporary pret line.

For more information visit www.ritukumar.com

For media contact:

Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: +971 50 697 5146
Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com

http://www.mpj-pr.com

Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971502093801
***@gmail.com
