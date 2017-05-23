News By Tag
Employee Alcohol & Drug Abuse: How to Enforce Policies Without Violating ADA
Tackle drug and alcohol abuse in the workplace and the legal issues associated with it with expert Susan Desmond.
Alcoholism and drug abuse in the workplace bring with it absenteeism, production issues and work-related issues. Every employer eventually has to deal with this and have the foresight to have a solid drug and alcohol policy in place prior to facing an actual issue. This webinar will help attendees set up a proper drug and alcohol policy and understand the legal issues associated with substance abuse.
The 90-minute webinar will be conducted by Susan Desmond, an expert with over 30 years of representing management in all areas of labor and employment law. She is a principal with Jackson Lewis PC. A frequent author and speaker, Ms. Desmond is listed in Best Lawyers in America and has been named by Chambers USA as one of America's leading business lawyers for labor and employment law. She is also listed in Mid-South Super Lawyers and Louisiana Super Lawyers.
Webinar attendees will learn:
· What obligations, if any, do you have under the ADA with regard to alcoholism?
· When the ADA safe harbor provision is applicable?
· How are courts interpreting "currently using illegal drugs"?
· Understanding addictions and why they happen even to "good" people
· Signs that an employee may be suffering from addiction
· What underlying medical conditions can lead to addiction?
· How to handle an employee who arrives at work under the influence
· Legal risks for allowing those under the influence to drive home
To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/
About Edupliance
Edupliance is an online information and compliance training provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-
