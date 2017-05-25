 
News By Tag
* Health
* Fitness
* Weight Loss
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Alexandria
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
29282726252423

Working out in the office by Idealbody4life

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Health
Fitness
Weight Loss

Industry:
Fitness

Location:
Alexandria - New South Wales - Australia

ALEXANDRIA, Australia - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Ninemsn website recently featured an article highlighting the dangers of prolonged sitting and three exercises that one can do in the office.

At this point in time there is plenty of research that highlights the dangers of prolonged sitting to your health, as some doctors have stated sitting for two hours equates same health risks as smoking one cigarette.

However, I believe that the above mentioned article takes a very limited approach to a variety of exercises and stretches most people can do in their office. Three exercises listed, desk push-ups, desk dips and knee pulls. These three exercises largely focus of upper body and abdominal strengthening. Sitting for prolonged period of time quite often can lead to tight neck and middle back, forward rolled shoulders, as well weakness in the buttocks and stiff legs. Unfortunately 90* angle that your knees are forced to be in while you are sitting can also irritate your knees.

Consequently, exercises and stretches in the office should primary counteract negative effects of prolonged sitting. Doing a set of 20 triceps dips will not help to loosen out your tight neck and shoulders but will only cause the opposite reaction. Stretches that will help to release muscles around your thoracic spine, shoulders and upper trapeziums should bring great relive.

Perhaps a set of squats and hips stretches would also be much more beneficial to your overall posture than trying to do a set of knee pulls, while balancing on your office chair.

I personally see many clients that spend many hours sitting in the office, the workout plan that I provide them with reflects the need to help to alleviate negative impact of sitting on the human body.

If you would like Idealbody4life Personal Training team to organise an in depth posture assessment or a workout plan, please do not hesitate to contact us today.

Here is the link to the article mentioned; http://coach.nine.com.au/2017/05/25/09/28/desk-workout
http://idealbody4life.com/working-out-in-your-office/

End
Source:
Email:***@idealbody4life.com Email Verified
Tags:Health, Fitness, Weight Loss
Industry:Fitness
Location:Alexandria - New South Wales - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Idealbody4life-Personal Training PRs
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

May 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share