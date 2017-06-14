News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Online Bloodborne Pathogens Classes now offered in Spanish
OSHA-compliant bloodborne pathogens training classes for tattoo artists, permanent cosmetics technicians, body piercers, and electrologists are now available in Spanish
These online Spanish language BBP courses are fully narrated and contain many interactive features. The courses comply with initial and annual bloodborne pathogens training requirements of OSHA's Bloodborne Pathogens Standard 29 CFR 1910.1030. They also comply with OSHA's requirement that training must be presented in a language that workers understand.
Four Spanish courses are offered on the YourTrainingPlace.com website:
1) Course BBP120 --This course is for California body art practitioners who work outside of Los Angeles. This course complies with California Code of Regulations Title 8, Sec.5193 and California's Safe Body Art Act.
2) Course BBP220--This course is for body art practitioners who work in Los Angeles County. This course complies with the Los Angeles County Body Art Program requirements for bloodborne pathogens training. It also complies with California Code of Regulations Title 8, Sec.5193 and California's Safe Body Art Act.
3) Course BBP320--This course is for body art practitioners who need OSHA-compliant bloodborne pathogens training. This course is not for California or Florida artists.
4) Course BBP420--This course is for tattoo artists who work in Florida. This training complies with current guidelines for bloodborne pathogens training under CFR 29 1910.1030, and is approved by the Florida Department of Health for Tattoo Artist licensure under Section 381.0775, F.S. and Chapter 64E-28, F.A.C.
After successfully finishing a course, a student can download and print a certificate of completion.
Ms. Kathy Hartman, owner of the Body Art Training Group, feels confident that these courses will meet the highest expectations of body art professionals who prefer to take BBP training in Spanish.
Go to http://www.YourTrainingPlace.com to learn more about these courses.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse