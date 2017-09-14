News By Tag
New Minnesota 5-Hour Body Art Bloodborne Pathogens Class Now Available
Tattoo artists, permanent cosmetics artists, body piercers and microblading technicians in Minnesota can meet state bloodborne pathogens training requirements by taking a new online course offered by Body Art Training Group.
The Minnesota Department of Health requires body art technicians to take five hours of bloodborne pathogens coursework. This training must be completed within the year preceeding the initial application, or the renewal application, for a Minnesta Body Art Technician license.
To meet these Minnesota BBP training requirements, body art practitioners can visit the Your Training Place website and take BPP500.
BBP500 is a narrated course that has five sections: OSHA; Pathogens and Communicable Diseases; Chain of Infection; Exposure Control Plans; and Methods of Compliance.
This industry specific training provides body artists with a clear understanding of bloodborne pathogens and communicable diseases. The course has take-away notes, a realistic training scenario, and set-up and tear-down exercises designed to help body art technicians avoid transferring bloodborne pathogens from one person to another.
This course also complies with the initial and annual bloodborne pathogens training requirements of OSHA's Bloodborne Pathogens Standard wcj 29 CFR 1910.1030.
After successful completion of this course, a Certificate of Completion can be printed.
Visit http://www.yourtrainingplace.com for more information about BBP training for tattoo artists, permanent cosmetics, technicians, microblading technicians, body piercers, and electrologists.
Visit http://www.ecipp.com for information about the Body Art Training Group's online app for creating a body art shop Exposure Control and Infection Prevention plan.
