PODS of Wisconsin gears up for the 36th Annual "UPAF Ride for the Arts" benefiting the performing ar
United Performing Arts Fund and PODS® Wisconsin continue charitable partnership for the annual Ride for the Arts
PODS of Wisconsin will provide 9 containers to serve as Hydration Stations where they will serve water, Gatorade and food for cyclists along each route. Event volunteers will be directing riders to the large PODS containers to refuel throughout the course. Since PODS containers are large, riders will be able to easily identify the Hydration Stations as they ride through the scenic landscape of the city.
Participants are encouraged to show off their creative side and participate in the first ever costume contest for the event. People who register will also be automatically entered to win prizes proceeding the ride.
The UPAF Ride for the Arts, is one of the nation's largest one-day recreational bike rides. UPAF works with local nonprofits to connect topnotch performing arts experiences with those who may not otherwise have access to these cultural assets. Proceeds from this event will go to support performing arts in Southeastern Wisconsin that encourages the community to create, perform, inspire and educate.
"We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with PODS for the 36th Annual UPAF Ride for the Arts," said Deanna Tillisch, UPAF president & CEO. "Ensuring that our Riders have a safe experience is one of the most important aspects of Ride day and PODS is crucial to that positive experience."
"PODS of Wisconsin is proud to continue our partnership with the UPAF Ride for the Arts by donating the storage and logistics essential in creating the Hydration Stations. The security and portability of our PODS containers makes them the ideal fit for the ride's needs," said John Hudson, managing partner of PODS of Wisconsin. "UPAF Ride for the Arts connects communities to ensure that the arts remain to be a fundamental component of education. PODS of Wisconsin is happy to donate containers to UPAF to help raise funds for these diverse and vital organizations."
Interested in participating in the 50th Anniversary UPAF Ride for the Arts event? Click here for more information and to register today! (http://upaf.org/
About PODS of Wisconsin
PODS Wisconsin is a large independently-
PODS® is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 160,000 PODS containers in service.
About UPAF
United Performing Arts Fund's mission is to secure community resources, promote the performing arts as a regional asset, and improve the quality of life through responsible investment in and financial support of the performing arts in Southeastern Wisconsin. Our vision is to shape a diverse, vibrant and sustainable cultural life for all.
As an umbrella organization, UPAF supports a breadth of performing arts groups that collectively offer something for everyone through its 15 Member Groups and numerous Affiliates. More than one million people are touched each year through performances, educational outreach, special events and community partnerships.
