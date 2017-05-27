News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Financial Planning Firm Invests in a Future in Berkhamsted
The wealth management briefing, entitled an Annual Client Meeting (ACM) marked a milestone for the company, both with the launch of a new brand and as a Senior Partner Practice of St. James's Place Wealth Management.
This was the first ACM organised by Stringer Mann and in fact included a mix of clients and non-clients, intended to inform on the changes within the company, its plans for the future and current financial issues including the 'bank of Mum and Dad'. Many interesting questions were asked, including the situation on capital gains tax, the best diversity of an investment portfolio to spread risk, and the distribution of wealth if there is no will in place.
Stringer Mann have recently employed a new administrator – Nicola Wade – and new Mortgage Adviser – David Milbourn – who also presented at the event, alongside the co-sponsors Blaser Mills and The Ingenious Group. The company will shortly be employing a further financial adviser.
The company has recently re-furbished its offices, above Abbey Fine Jewellers on Berkhamsted High Street, to create further space for its ever-expanding team and to better reflect the company's new status as a Senior Partner Practice of St. James's Place Wealth Management.
Blaser Mills is a leading law firm based in the South East with 20 partners and over 60 lawyers. It is a full-service firm, offering a comprehensive range of legal services to businesses and private individuals. The company act for blue-chip companies that are household names as well as SMEs, entrepreneurs and not-for-profit organisations. The firm has a rich history and has retained a reputation for high-quality legal advice from lawyers who are experts in their fields. At the same time, their modern and innovative approach means that they deliver practical and cost-effective solutions.
Robert Stringer, Partner at Stringer Mann Financial Planners, commented: "yesterday's event marked a milestone for Stringer Mann. We are delighted to have been awarded Senior Partner status by St. James's Place Wealth Management and our new brand better reflects who we are and how we want to develop the company to enable us to better serve our clients.
"We are committed to growth in Berkhamsted and look forward to an enjoyable and successful time ahead."
The title 'Partner Practice' is the marketing term used to describe St. James's Place representatives.
For further information, visit http://www.sjpp.co.uk/
Contact
Alison Page Marketing
***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse