MSys Technologies wins the India Emerging (IE20) 2017 Award
The Top 20 companies were shortlisted based on a 3-stage assessment framework and were evaluated using a robust rating model. The jury panel comprised of senior industry figures and international experts brought in by London & Partners.
CEO Sanjay Sehgal shares, "After being recognized as one of the Top 20 fastest growing Storage Companies in the world recently, it seems like a fitting piece to be recognized as one of the top 20 emerging companies in India too. This is definitely another notch in the belt for MSys. The MSys family has worked really hard all these years and continues to do so, to deserve such recognition from all over the globe."
"Our innovative outlook to technology is evident through the business outcomes that we have achieved for our clients. We strive our best to push the boundaries from an engineering and innovation perspective and that is what makes us a trendsetter among our competitors. Also, we can't thank our customers enough, who have always believed in our capabilities and make us push harder and achieve more, every time", adds Rohit Yadava, Senior VP at MSys Technologies.
MSys is one of the leading providers of technology services in India and the US. Its clientele includes some of the biggest names in the industry including NetApp, Tintri, DDN, Nimble Storage, Lantronix, Chef, Nutanix, Bridge2 Solutions, HGST and Gravitant (now IBM) among others.
About IE20
India Emerging Twenty (IE20) is a collection of the Top 20 companies in India that are innovative, high-growth businesses with global aspirations.
About MSys Technologies
MSys Technologies provides technology services in Storage, Cloud Computing, DevOps, Big Data Analytics, Embedded Systems, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Test Automation. The MSys India Head Office is located in Chennai, while the US headquarters of MSys is in Alpharetta, Georgia. MSys also maintains a presence in the Indian cities of Bangalore and Pune, both of which are major information technology hubs. Recently, MSys has added product design and development to its gamut of offerings through the acquisition of leading App Development company, DigiFutura (http://www.digifutura.com/
For more information, please visit http://msystechnologies.com or email info@msys-tech.com.
