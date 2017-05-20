 
News By Tag
* Parx laureate
* Parx Laureate Noida
* Parx Laureate Price List
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120


Parx Laureate Residential Project at Affordable Price

Parx Laureate is wherever you start to expertise one thing distinctive on this planet. It consists of quite five hundred units specially designed with latest design and advanced technology.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Parx laureate
Parx Laureate Noida
Parx Laureate Price List

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Nestled within the serenity of the greeneries and shut to the Metro station, Parx laureate is a style residential project that's feeling by most of the patrons. This project attracts variant patrons area unit accommodated within the pretty homes settled in nice locations. This advanced will become the holidaymaker's haven additionally because it is provided with outstanding facilities like pool, cricket academy, court, park and garden. You'll be able to return here and simply get through it slow quiet and taking within the sights. Smattered with colorful flowers and inexperienced plants, it'll take your breath away with its natural beauty and tranquility.

Noida isn't solely a perfect destination for job seekers, however additionally for Group of home seekers wherever they will live a luxury life at budgeted rate. Parx Laureate is a wonderful alternative for giant teams and even smaller. It's additionally a well known IT destination because it is encircled by IT firms and shopping precinct and offers a number of the foremost peaceful and pleasant experiences ever. It's actually a holidaymaker's dream return true. So, explore this lovely residential advanced and book your flat with a spread of 3BHK and 4BHK. It's an ideal paradise to relish your whole life along with your beloved ones.

Parx laureate Noida Expressway advanced sits pretty on eight acre stretch of land. The advanced is extremely quick access to the opposite cities and on the far side because it is extremely concerning Noida Expressway and Metro station. It's a good possibility area unit trying an inexpensive and budget flat with all the newest amenities. This destination can offer you wonderful comfort and relaxation. It consists of quite five hundred units specially designed with latest design and advanced technology. Parx Laureate is wherever you start to expertise one thing distinctive on this planet.

http://www.parxslaureate.in/

Contact
Nandini Gupta
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Probrix Consulting PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share