Gaur City Center | Gaur Wholesale bazaar – Gaur sadar Bazaar Affordable Township

Contact

Nandini gupta

***@gmail.com Nandini gupta

End

--is a retail area developing in Greater Noida West with a replacement venture from Gaursons Group. This is one in every of the foremost established and famous Builder our country. This Group has started with its property developments in year of 1995 and since then they need delivered various residential and industrial comes. Currently they're increasing their developments in Greater Noida West with multiple comes developing underneath their name at key locations and with better of the options.Gaur Wholesale Bazaar is being developed as a large retail area that is set simply next to Gaur Chowk and gaur town. With range of residential comes in encompassing this project becomes necessary as this is often progressing to cater the requirements the wants and searching requirements of residents of this town. Conjointly this options the most effective of amenities to relinquish the exclusive searching expertise to customers. Gaur Wholesale Bazaar is one in every of the sellable expansions during this fresh developed town that proposals industrial outlets, workplace area and maintained residences at terribly modest and cheap worth. The place is well coupled by numerous suggests that of conveyance and is in shut immediacy of various civic conveniences. The venture is well ready with all up to date facilities and 24*7 safety service to facilitate the industrial needs.Along with Gaur City Center, Gaursons Group has conjointly enclosed areas for Spa, Club, Hotel, six screen multiplex, Broad Basement parking and lots of different distinctive facilities. Sellable space of units inranges from 102 sq. feet to 1500 sq. feet. Gaur Sadar Bazaar are going to be placed on floor of eye and remainder of the floors can accommodate Multiplex, Food Court, Fun Zone, Restaurants etc. thus visit this distinctive venture and book your units as per your demand and budget.