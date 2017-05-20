Country(s)
Evolve IP and Monet Software Partner to Improve Workforce Management for Contact Centers
Integrated Platform Improves Service Levels and Productivity, Provides Analytics that Drive Insight-based Business Decisions and Rapid ROI
WAYNE, Pa. - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolve IP, The Cloud Services Company™, today announced a partnership with Monet Software and the release of a unified, cloud-based Contact Center and Workforce Management (WFM) platform, combining Monet's WFO Live service and Evolve IP's award-winning, multi-channel contact center solution.
The unified platform integrates Evolve IP's sophisticated contact center features including: business analytics, dashboards, advanced routing, queue callback, and IVR with Monet's cloud-based WFM solution which empowers contact center managers to build accurate forecasts and optimal schedules, with reporting tools to ensure agents are adhering to assigned hours. The combined offering significantly improves service levels, increases productivity and delivers a rapid return on investment for contact centers across all industries.
"The integrated workforce management solution from Evolve IP and Monet Software delivers proven results. Advanced analytics enable us to provide greater customer experiences while minimizing costs through right-sized and skill-based staffing levels," said HOP Energy's SVP of Operations Stephen Loizeaux. "Since deploying the platform, we've experienced improved service metrics, increased productivity, reduced costs and better-aligned staffing hours. I recommend the platform for any call center manager interested in improving metrics across the board."
"This strategic partnership with Evolve IP addresses the demands from mid-level and enterprise contact center customers," said Monet Software's Vice President of Sales Nino Pozgaj. "By integrating Monet Software's industry-leading Workforce Management product with Evolve IP's award-winning contact center and IVR solutions, call centers can now optimize all aspects of their workforce for improved outcomes across all area of the business."
According to a recent study by Monet, contact centers using WFM systems experience an average savings of 5-10 percent of staff hours. The new Evolve IP / Monet platform provides multiple benefits for contact center managers, including:
•Forecasting and Scheduling: Calculate precise forecasts and generate optimal staffing schedules
•Intra-Day Management: Easily determine real-time trend of forecast vs. actual results and easily modify forecasts and schedules
•Real-time Adherence: Compare planned and actual agent activity throughout the day
•Performance Management and Analysis: Easily report and analyze all agent activities
In addition to the tangible operational and customer-facing benefits, the solution also provides advantages for multiple business units, from the data center to the C-suite. The platform offering is:
•Affordable: Low monthly fee and minimal capital investment
•Unified: Integrated WFM with cloud-communications systems using a single contract & vendor
"Optimizing personnel resources has never been more critical. Contact centers are challenged with workforce management issues to meet service level agreements while also controlling costs," said Rich Fox, Vice President, Contact Center Solutions. "Evolve IP and Monet meet this challenge head-on, with a strategic cloud-based solution that significantly increases productivity and provides deep analytics that drive insight-based business decisions."
For more information on the unified Workforce Management solution, visit http://www.evolveip.net/
ABOUT EVOLVE IP
Evolve IP is The Cloud Services Company™. Designed from the beginning to provide organizations with a unified option for cloud services, Evolve IP enables decision-makers to migrate all or select IT technologies to its award-winning cloud platform. Evolve IP's combination of security, stability, scalability, and lower total cost of ownership is fundamentally superior to outdated legacy systems and other cloud offerings. Today the company's services, including disaster recovery, contact centers, virtual desktops, IP phone systems / unified communications, IaaS, and more are deployed by more than 1,300 commercial business accounts with nearly 200,000 users, licensed seats and managed end points. Visit www.EvolveIP.net for more information.
ABOUT MONET SOFTWARE
Monet Software is a leading global provider of cloud-based workforce optimization solutions for contact centers. Monet WFO Live, is an affordable and easy to use contact center optimization software solution that includes workforce management, call recording, quality monitoring and performance management. Contact centers will start improving service levels and reducing call center costs without the upfront expenses and IT requirements of traditional workforce software. For more information about Monet Software, please go to www.monetsoftware.com subscribe to our blogs about Workforce Management and Call Recording.
Monet Software Contact:
Mary Moreno
310-207-6800
mmoreno(at)monetsoftware(
