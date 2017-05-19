Podcast Media Tours to Build a Brand

CB Radio Tours NYC

-- As we progress through the digital age, more people each day become connected to the internet, and have access to such via desktop computers, mobile devices, and smartphones. Considering the increasing web usage, and a reliance on such from consumers, an online presence has become essential for businesses in any industry. Whether it's seeking services, shopping for products, or simply looking for information, it's all done online.As a result, businesses must look toward digital marketing to establish a strong presence and appeal to their audience. From social media to paid advertisements, digital marketing platforms have become diluted, as every business seeks to spread information and garner attention on these platforms.With so many brands establishing themselves online, and utilizing a range of digital marketing strategies, it can be hard to set a brand apart. With podcast media tours from CB Radio Tours, however, brands now have yet another avenue to build a reputation and engage their audience. An often overlooked, yet valuable means to marketing, podcasts present a great opportunity for brands.While brands can simply create their own podcast, they must then rely on digital marketing tactics to spread the word. With a podcast media tour, on the other hand, brands can take advantage of existing podcasts and the audiences to reach their intended demographic. Here, a brand spokesperson schedules a line of predetermined interviews with various podcasters, sharing information about their business. Considering the amount of podcasts and the focused audiences for each, a podcast media tour is an effective way to reach a target audience.In terms of reach, podcast listenership statistics are quite staggering. Millions of Americans listen to podcasts each week, while the demographics within are mostly working class adults. Moreover, podcasts are often focused on a specific topic or industry, so the audience for such is presumably interested—whereas a radio station can have a range of random listeners. In short, podcasts and podcast media tours present a precise and effective means to engaging an audience and building a brand.CB Radio Tours specializes in podcast media tours, helping brands create an engaging interview, select and pitch appropriate podcasts, and effectively spread information about the company.To learn more about podcast media tours, and statistics for podcast listenership, view the link provided below.