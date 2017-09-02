 
News By Tag
* HVAC
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lansing
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432


Fall Weather Update for Lansing, MI and Needs For Your Home

Learn more about what the fall weather is going to be like in Lansing and how it will impact your HVAC needs for your home.
 
LANSING, Mich. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- This fall, we are looking at mild weather in Lansing and the surrounding area throughout October. Highs are supposed to start off in the low 70s and taper down to around 59°F towards the end of the month. On the low end of the temperature spectrum, we are supposed to see lows in the mid 30s. We could get a first frost towards the end of October.

What does this mean for Lansing homeowners? Fall is a great time to make some winter maintenance adjustments for your air conditioning system and start preparing your furnace for the cold Michigan winter.

Here are some of the things that you should do to prepare your air conditioning for Lansing's harsh winters:

- Get a maintenance professional to cover your air conditioner for the winter months. This will help prevent debris from infiltrating the unit, like leaves.

- Change the coils and schedule maintenance with a professional technician.

- Make sure that the area around your air conditioner has been properly cleaned of debris.

When preparing your furnance for the winter, you will want to make sure that the following items have been completed:

- Make sure that you have a new furnace filter in place.

- Make sure that all air vent pathways are clean.

- Bleed your valves.

- Think about installing a programmable thermostat for better energy savings.

Applegate Home Comfort can help you get your air conditioner and furnace ready for winter. Moreover, we are your leading HVAC company in Lansing. Give us a call today at 517-337-7700 or visit our website at http://www.applegatehomecomfort.com to learn more.

Contact
Applegate Home Comfort
***@applegatehomecomfort.com
End
Source:Applegate Home Comfort
Email:***@applegatehomecomfort.com
Tags:HVAC
Industry:Home
Location:Lansing - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
diib digital PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share