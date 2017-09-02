News By Tag
Fall Weather Update for Lansing, MI and Needs For Your Home
Learn more about what the fall weather is going to be like in Lansing and how it will impact your HVAC needs for your home.
What does this mean for Lansing homeowners? Fall is a great time to make some winter maintenance adjustments for your air conditioning system and start preparing your furnace for the cold Michigan winter.
Here are some of the things that you should do to prepare your air conditioning for Lansing's harsh winters:
- Get a maintenance professional to cover your air conditioner for the winter months. This will help prevent debris from infiltrating the unit, like leaves.
- Change the coils and schedule maintenance with a professional technician.
- Make sure that the area around your air conditioner has been properly cleaned of debris.
When preparing your furnance for the winter, you will want to make sure that the following items have been completed:
- Make sure that you have a new furnace filter in place.
- Make sure that all air vent pathways are clean.
- Bleed your valves.
- Think about installing a programmable thermostat for better energy savings.
Applegate Home Comfort can help you get your air conditioner and furnace ready for winter. Moreover, we are your leading HVAC company in Lansing. Give us a call today at 517-337-7700 or visit our website at http://www.applegatehomecomfort.com to learn more.
