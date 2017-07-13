News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
CMD Is The Best Voice Over Studio In New York City
CMD is superior to competing studios because of its state of the art equipment, and its guarantee to provide the highest possible sound quality.
While many voice actors have made their way with at-home studios and the available technology, many of those stay-at-home actors lack the expertise to get the best recordings out of their equipment. Amateurs are competing against seasoned professionals in the industry, but are having a difficult time jumping into the industry..
It is not enough to just talk into a microphone. Equipment, programs, and post production are all required to create the best possible sound. If sound quality is sub-par or voices are sloppy, it will be nearly impossible to make it in the industry. Everything from voicemail to surround sound at a theater is expected to be crystal clear.
Professional studios and their teams know exactly what their clients expect in a voice actor and will guide them in the right direction towards the perfect voice.
CMD offers a variety of voice classes from The Voice Shop as part of their larger company. Classes are taught by professionals in the industry, many with over two decades of experience as actors, mixers, and now teachers of voice talent.Even experienced voices can use a refresher, and there are always new things to learn in this ever-growing industry.
Productions looking for voice overs or other sound mixes are well taken care of at CMD. Aspiring and professional voice actors can really excel their career with CMD and The Voice Shop.Productions and aspiring voice actors can find information that they need by visiting CMD's website: http://www.cmdnyc.com/
About Creative Media Design
Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, CMD provides professional voice over casting, recording, and mixing in New York City. The studio covers voice acting for all types of projects including but not limited to: commercials, promos, digital and mobile content, film narration, video games, podcasts, audio books, and more. The studio provides high quality recordings and professional mixing and sound design.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse