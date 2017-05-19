Indian Institute of Finance signs MOU with RUSSIA's State University for Aerospace Instrumentation

Contact

Indian Institute of Finance

***@iif.edu Indian Institute of Finance

End

-- Indian Institute of Finance (IIF)-Delhi NCR-Greater Noida has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Saint-Petersburg State University for Aerospace Instrumentation (SUAI), Saint Petersburg, RUSSIA to further the cause of research and education in the field of Finance, Science, Technology and Management on 25th May 2017 at 10:00 hrs [10 AM Russia Time] at the SUAI (Main Campus) in Saint Petersburg, RUSSIA.The agreement was signed between Prof. Dr. Yulia A. Antokhina(SUAI)and Prof. Dr. Aman Agarwal (IIF). Prof Yulia A. Antokhina is the Rektor& Professor of Economic Sciences at Saint-Petersburg State University of Aerospace Instrumentation (SUAI), Saint-Petersburg, Russia and Prof. Dr. Aman Agarwal is Professor of Finance and Dean International Affairs and Director, Indian Institute of Finance & Executive Editor of Finance India . Other Professors who witnessed the signing ceremony of the historic Academic Agreement - MOU (Academic Collaboration)were Prof. Dr. ArturBudagov, Director (SUAI-IET) and Prof. Dr. OlesyaKarelova (Department of International Affairs)The MoU signed between the Saint-Petersburg State University for Aerospace Instrumentation (SUAI) and Indian Institute of Finance (IIF) has been furthered in connection with our Director Prof. Dr. Aman Agarwal's and Professors visit towards the invite as Guest of Honour to deliver the Plenary Keynote Address at the SUAI International Week Scientific Conference at the Opening Ceremony on May 22nd, 2017 [ May 22-26th, 2017 ]The MOU signing ceremony gracing the historic moment between SUAI and IIF were Vice-Rectors, Directors and other senior professors from SUAI. Other International Professors from France, The Netherlands, Hungary, Russia and Germany also graced the Celebrations at the formal announcements made by Prof. Dr. ArturBudagov (SUAI-IET) immediately after the Signing Ceremony at the SUAI International Week were Dr. Nadine Hackmann, Westphalian University of Applied Sciences, GERMANY; Dr. Pascal Ricordel, Universite Le Havre Normandie, FRANCE; Dr. KseniiaBaimakova, State University of Aerospace Instrumentation, RUSSIA; Dr. Arthur Colin, Samara University, RUSSIA; Dr. Harm Hilvers, Christian University of Applied Sciences, THE NETHERLANDS;Dr. Peter Holicza, Obuda University, HUNGARY; Dr. Mikhail Krichevsky, State University of Aerospace Instrumentation, RUSSIA; Dr. Anna Sankina, State University of Aerospace Instrumentation, RUSSIA and many others.The academic collaboration would further the cause of enriching research in Financial Administration and Financial Economics, conduction of joint seminars, training programs and exchange programs at both faculty and student levels. This would also help build stronger Socio-cultural ties between the two nations and its people.It is a matter of pride for IIF and India for the addition of this 39milestone in the history of IIF to get connected with academic collaborations,internationally. IIF already has signed MOU for academic collaborations with 38 Institutions/Universities globally.The Saint-Petersburg State University of Aerospace Instrumentation (SUAI) has active co-operation with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA); Indiana State University (USA); State University of New York at Stony Brook (USA); Universite of Franche-Comte (FRANCE); Lappeenranta University of Technology (FINLAND); Instituto Superior Formaciуn Empresa (SPAIN); Budapest University of Technology and Economics (HUNGARY); Ben-Gurion University of Negev (ISRAEL); Beijing Aerospace University (CHINA); Nanjing Aerospace University (CHINA); Xian Aerospace University (CHINA); Riga Technical University (LATVIA); Turku University of Applied Sciences (FINLAND); Wageningen University (THE NETHERLANDS);University of Wolverhampton (UK).SUAI is one of the most prominent Institute of Russia. SUAI is a research-oriented university. SUAI, Saint Petersburg, Russia, was founded on January 25, 1941 as the Leningrad Aviation Institute (LAI) by the Decree of the Soviet government. In more than 76 years the University has grown from a narrowly-specialized restricted admission institute to become a major research and education center. We are particularly proud of the fact that at the same time we managed to maintain all our traditional educational fields. We have retained one of the unique education profiles, Aerospace Instrumentation. University is nowadays not just about space and aviation. Its new educational fields include innovation studies and informatics, data protection and international relations, law, linguistics and many others. The University currently consists of 6 institutes, 6 faculties and more than 40 departments and it offers over 200 educational programs. We also develop new ways of educational organization. A number of further education, supplementary training and professional retraining programs are implemented by SUAI. The University also offers Applied Bachelor's Degree programs, which appeared in Russia as recently as 2013. Degrees awarded by SUAI are appreciated in Russia and abroad.Indian Institute of Finance (IIF)founded in 1987, 31 years ago is NON-PROFIT, equal opportunity, research based, autonomous educational Institution to promote education, research, training and consulting. It is an Island of Excellence, unique and the only organization of its kind in India. IIF fosters management practice through experimental learning, creativity, innovativeness, analytical ability, a sense of hard work, commitment, devotion, discipline and nationalism with an appropriate blend of Indian ethos & values with western technology of Management to nurture talent. IIF is well connected with well known experts from world renowned institutions / Universities including Nobel Laureates.IIF is headed by an eminent economist as its Chairman, Board of Governor's - Prof. J. D. Agarwal. Students of Prof. Agarwal hold Cabinet Minister Positions in Government of India, Secretary Government of India, Senior Positions at International Agencies like World Bank, IMF, UN, ADB and others, Chief Justic Positions, CEOs of Banks, Financial Institutions and Companies Worldwide and Vice-Chancellors and Deans of Universities Globally and in India.