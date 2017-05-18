 
Industry News





Kurber Construction, LLC receives two Wisconsin Remodeler's Awards

Waukesha building and remodeling firm recognized for distinction by Milwaukee/NARI
 
 
WAUKESHA, Wis. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Kurber Construction, LLC received two Wisconsin Remodeler's Awards from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), Milwaukee Chapter. Milwaukee NARI honors the outstanding work its members have done throughout the year with the Wisconsin Remodelers Awards.

Erick Kurber, President of Kurber Construction, LLC, said, "We are grateful that we have the opportunity to work with clients that help us produce award-winning work through their desire to make great spaces in their homes."

Kurber Construction, LLC was recognized in the following remodeling categories:  Residential Kitchen $30,000-$60,000 – Silver Award; Residential Kitchen $60,001-$100,000 – Silver Award.

Kurber also received Best of Houzz 2017 for service and has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. A full-service general contractor working in all phases of home remodeling and building, Kurber Construction serves southeastern Wisconsin.

Kurber Construction, LLC recently moved to a larger facility in Waukesha and has just celebrated their ninth year in business. For more information on design, building and remodeling services provided by Kurber Construction, contact Erick Kurber, 1416 Poplar Dr., Suite E, Waukesha, Wis. 53188. 262-442-7440 or Erick@KurberConstruction.com http://www.KurberConstruction.com

Source:Kurber Construction
Email:***@marketingwithmurphy.com Email Verified
Tags:NARI Milwaukee, Best Of Houzz, Remodeler
Industry:Construction
Location:Waukesha - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Awards
