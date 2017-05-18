News By Tag
Kurber Construction, LLC receives two Wisconsin Remodeler's Awards
Waukesha building and remodeling firm recognized for distinction by Milwaukee/NARI
Erick Kurber, President of Kurber Construction, LLC, said, "We are grateful that we have the opportunity to work with clients that help us produce award-winning work through their desire to make great spaces in their homes."
Kurber Construction, LLC was recognized in the following remodeling categories: Residential Kitchen $30,000-$60,000 – Silver Award; Residential Kitchen $60,001-$100,000 – Silver Award.
Kurber also received Best of Houzz 2017 for service and has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. A full-service general contractor working in all phases of home remodeling and building, Kurber Construction serves southeastern Wisconsin.
Kurber Construction, LLC recently moved to a larger facility in Waukesha and has just celebrated their ninth year in business. For more information on design, building and remodeling services provided by Kurber Construction, contact Erick Kurber, 1416 Poplar Dr., Suite E, Waukesha, Wis. 53188. 262-442-7440 or Erick@KurberConstruction.com http://www.KurberConstruction.com
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
