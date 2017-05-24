 
News By Tag
* Security
* High Security Sensors
* Door and WIndow Sensor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Michael
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524

Compact Level 1 High Security Sensor For Door and Window Security

Introducing the Ce-MHSL1-5 door and window sensor. Fully encrypted for a higher level of security.
 
 
CINCH-systems-Ce-MHSL1-5-Door - Window Sensor
CINCH-systems-Ce-MHSL1-5-Door - Window Sensor
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- CINCH™ systems, Inc. is pleased to announce another security first ̶ the Ce-MHSL1-5, AES Encrypted Level 1 high security door and window sensor with a compact footprint. This new sensor is ideally suited to meet the higher security needs of commercial, government, and military facilities.

"The new Ce-MHSL1-5 sensor is a rugged high security sensor and a small powerhouse. Through our on-going collaboration with MAGANSPHERE®   sensing, we have engineered an encrypted Level 1 sensor with a small footprint that until now, has not been possible. The Ce- MHSL1-5 is fortress of protection – with uncompromising construction, higher sensing performance, and data encryption for securing doors and windows. This new sensor is an important addition to our encrypted sensor line," said Joel Christianson, President and CTO, CINCH systems, Inc.

"We have had one of our high-profile customers asking for smaller sized sensor with higher (Level 1) security features and we are pleased that it is ready.  This sensor is built tough with fully-potted components (epoxy encased), a rugged aluminum case, tamper switch, and a fully-shielded cable – all in a compact size. The CE-MHSL1-5 will provide years and years of higher-level intrusion protection," adds Christianson.

For additional information on the new Ce-MHSL1-5 Level 1 Sensor from CINCH systems go to http://www.cinchsystems.com/assets/ce-mhsl1-5.pdf

Contact
CINCH systems, Inc.
Steve Craig
763-497-1059
***@cinchsystems.com
End
Source:CINCH systems
Email:***@cinchsystems.com Email Verified
Tags:Security, High Security Sensors, Door and WIndow Sensor
Industry:Security
Location:St. Michael - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CINCH systems, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share