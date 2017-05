Compact Level 1 High Security Sensor For Door and Window Security

Introducing the Ce-MHSL1-5 door and window sensor. Fully encrypted for a higher level of security.

-- CINCH™ systems, Inc. is pleased to announce another security first ̶ theAES Encrypted Level 1 high security door and window sensor with a compact footprint. This new sensor is ideally suited to meet the higher security needs of commercial, government, and military facilities."The new Ce-MHSL1-5 sensor is a rugged high security sensor and a small powerhouse. Through our on-going collaboration with MAGANSPHERE®sensing, we have engineered an encrypted Level 1 sensor with a small footprint that until now, has not been possible. The Ce- MHSL1-5 is fortress of protection – with uncompromising construction, higher sensing performance, and data encryption for securing doors and windows. This new sensor is an important addition to our encrypted sensor line," said Joel Christianson, President and CTO, CINCH systems, Inc."We have had one of our high-profile customers asking for smaller sized sensor with higher (Level 1) security features and we are pleased that it is ready. This sensor is built tough with fully-potted components (epoxy encased), a rugged aluminum case, tamper switch, and a fully-shielded cable – all in a compact size. The CE-MHSL1-5 will provide years and years of higher-level intrusion protection,"adds Christianson.For additional information on the new Ce-MHSL1-5 Level 1 Sensor from CINCH systems go to http://www.cinchsystems.com/ assets/ce-mhsl1- 5.pdf