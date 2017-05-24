News By Tag
Compact Level 1 High Security Sensor For Door and Window Security
Introducing the Ce-MHSL1-5 door and window sensor. Fully encrypted for a higher level of security.
"The new Ce-MHSL1-5 sensor is a rugged high security sensor and a small powerhouse. Through our on-going collaboration with MAGANSPHERE®
"We have had one of our high-profile customers asking for smaller sized sensor with higher (Level 1) security features and we are pleased that it is ready. This sensor is built tough with fully-potted components (epoxy encased), a rugged aluminum case, tamper switch, and a fully-shielded cable – all in a compact size. The CE-MHSL1-5 will provide years and years of higher-level intrusion protection,"
For additional information on the new Ce-MHSL1-5 Level 1 Sensor from CINCH systems go to http://www.cinchsystems.com/
Contact
CINCH systems, Inc.
Steve Craig
763-497-1059
***@cinchsystems.com
End
