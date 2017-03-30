 
Industry News





U.S. Patent Award for High Security Logic-Based Controls for Vehicle Barriers

CINCH systems is pleased to announce another U.S. Patent award #9,607,512 - Logical Controls for Vehicle Barriers and Bollards with Performance Data Collection.
 
 
CINCH systems Vehicle Barrier System Controls
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Retractable vehicle barriers and bollards are used to control vehicle access to a facility at a perimeter point of entry gate. Therefore, it is imperative that the control be precise and fast ̶ but only when it is needed. An effective barrier and its' control system is the first line of defense against unwanted entry and exit.

"Our latest patent raises the bar in providing protection at high profile facilities against vehicular, forced perimeter breach by integrating control system logic and derived actions from stored sensor data from each of the corresponding barriers," said Joel Christianson, President and CTO of CINCH systems, Inc. "Additionally, all entry and exit data is captured for forensics and data analysis ̶ up to 233 million events. We have also built-in predictive algorithms that can capture operating cycles to provide vital maintenance information to keep the barrier / bollard in a continual state of readiness. A reliable and responsive barrier or bollard control system is as important as the barrier itself," adds Christianson.

This new patent, as well as all CINCH systems security products, utilize patented End-To-End AES Encryption for secure system communication for the highest level of system protection against breach and hacking.

For more information, http://www.cinchsystems.com/assets/news-release-cinch-sys...

