 
News By Tag
* Security Systems
* Security Sensors
* Wireless Security
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Michael
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

CINCH systems' Sensors Receive Two Patent Awards

CINCH systems receives two additional U.S. Design Patents for wireless door/window sensors for security systems.
 
 
MDWS and MDWSX Wireless Sensors
MDWS and MDWSX Wireless Sensors
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Security Systems
* Security Sensors
* Wireless Security

Industry:
* Security

Location:
* St. Michael - Minnesota - US

Subject:
* Awards

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- CINCH systems, Inc. is pleased to announce the award of two additional U.S. Design Patents for wireless door/window sensors that are used with security systems to detect unwanted entry from a door or a window. WIth these two new patents, the CINCH systems patent portfolio grows to 10 for security products, system controls, and life safety products.

The first of the new patents is the RF-MDWS - Radio Frequency Micro Door/Window Sensor. U.S. Patent number: US D775,978.

• Very low-profile, compact footprint. Dimensions: 2.14"L x .8"W x .5"H.

• Superior radio frequency (RF) performance.

• Long battery life, 2 times the life of competitive micro door/window sensors.

• Belgian gray (white-gray) housing color, complements any décor.

• 319.5 frequency.

The second new patent is for the RF-MDWSX - Radio Frequency Micro Door/Window Sensor - Extended Range. Patent: US D775,979.

• Very low-profile, compact footprint. Dimensions: 2.46"L x .8"W x .5"H.

• Superior radio frequency (RF) performance. The RF-MDWSX provides industry leading output signal power.

• Long battery life, 2 times the life of competitive micro door/window sensors.

• Belgian gray (white-gray) housing color complements any décor.

• 319.5 frequency.

"Compared to competitive wireless door/window sensors; the extremely small size combined with industry leading signal output power ̶  this sensor is a tiny powerhouse," said Joel Christianson, President and CTO of CINCH systems, Inc. "With other security sensors, there is a trade-off; the higher the output power (effective performance), the shorter the battery life. To increase the battery life, a larger battery is needed - which makes the sensor size much larger. Our engineering team did a fantastic job of achieving the nearly impossible in wireless security sensors ̶ very small size, industry leading power output, and long battery life in an attractive design," adds Christianson.

For additional information go to:http://cinchsystems.com/assets/news-release-patent-rf-mdw...

Contact
CINCH systems, Contact: Steve Craig
763-497-1059
***@cinchsystems.com
End
Source:CINCH systems
Email:***@cinchsystems.com Email Verified
Tags:Security Systems, Security Sensors, Wireless Security
Industry:Security
Location:St. Michael - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CINCH systems, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share