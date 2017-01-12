News By Tag
CINCH systems' Sensors Receive Two Patent Awards
CINCH systems receives two additional U.S. Design Patents for wireless door/window sensors for security systems.
The first of the new patents is the RF-MDWS - Radio Frequency Micro Door/Window Sensor. U.S. Patent number: US D775,978.
• Very low-profile, compact footprint. Dimensions: 2.14"L x .8"W x .5"H.
• Superior radio frequency (RF) performance.
• Long battery life, 2 times the life of competitive micro door/window sensors.
• Belgian gray (white-gray)
• 319.5 frequency.
The second new patent is for the RF-MDWSX - Radio Frequency Micro Door/Window Sensor - Extended Range. Patent: US D775,979.
• Very low-profile, compact footprint. Dimensions: 2.46"L x .8"W x .5"H.
• Superior radio frequency (RF) performance. The RF-MDWSX provides industry leading output signal power.
• Long battery life, 2 times the life of competitive micro door/window sensors.
• Belgian gray (white-gray)
• 319.5 frequency.
"Compared to competitive wireless door/window sensors; the extremely small size combined with industry leading signal output power ̶ this sensor is a tiny powerhouse,"
For additional information go to:http://cinchsystems.com/
Contact
CINCH systems, Contact: Steve Craig
763-497-1059
***@cinchsystems.com
