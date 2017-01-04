News By Tag
CINCH systems Receives Patent Award For Life Safety Product
Rate-of-Rise, Wireless Heat Sensor receives a U.S. design patent award.
"Compared to competitive heat sensors/life safety devices, the extremely small foot-print of this sensor; 2.25" Diameter x 1.5" High, makes it the small-size market leader", said Joel Christianson, President and CTO of CINCH systems, Inc.
"When we engineer life safety and security sensing devices effective performance, small size, and a stealth appearance is the goal. Usually, it is possible to achieve two of these features, but not all three. With our new wireless Rate-of-Rise sensor, we hit the mark on all three of the product design goals", adds Christianson.
The Rate-of-Rise Wireless Heat Sensor is available from Interlogix – UTC.
Go to: http://cinchsystems.com/
Contact
Steve Craig
763-497-1059
***@cinchsystems.com
End
