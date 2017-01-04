 
Industry News





CINCH systems Receives Patent Award For Life Safety Product

Rate-of-Rise, Wireless Heat Sensor receives a U.S. design patent award.
 
 
CINCH systems Rate-of-Rise Wireless Heat Sensor
CINCH systems Rate-of-Rise Wireless Heat Sensor
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- CINCH systems, Inc. is pleased to announce the award of another U.S. patent. Patent: US D775,980 is a design patent for a Rate-of-Rise, Wireless Heat Sensor that is used to detect a rapid rise in temperature in a room.  This latest patent raises the CINCH systems patent portfolio to 8 issued patents for security, controls, and life safety products.

"Compared to competitive heat sensors/life safety devices, the extremely small foot-print of this sensor; 2.25" Diameter x 1.5" High, makes it the small-size market leader", said Joel Christianson, President and CTO of CINCH systems, Inc.

"When we engineer life safety and security sensing devices effective performance, small size, and a stealth appearance is the goal. Usually, it is possible to achieve two of these features, but not all three. With our new wireless Rate-of-Rise sensor, we hit the mark on all three of the product design goals", adds Christianson.

The Rate-of-Rise Wireless Heat Sensor is available from Interlogix – UTC.

Go to: http://cinchsystems.com/assets/wireless-rate-of-rise-sens....

Contact
Steve Craig
763-497-1059
***@cinchsystems.com
End
Source:CINCH systems
Email:***@cinchsystems.com
Posted By:***@cinchsystems.com Email Verified
Tags:Heat Sensor, Life Safety Sensor, Smoke Detector
Industry:Security
Location:St. Michael - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Awards
