CINCH systems Receives Patent Award For Life Safety Product

Rate-of-Rise, Wireless Heat Sensor receives a U.S. design patent award.

CINCH systems Rate-of-Rise Wireless Heat Sensor

Contact

Steve Craig

763-497-1059

***@cinchsystems.com Steve Craig763-497-1059

End

-- CINCH systems, Inc. is pleased to announce the award of another U.S. patent. Patent: US D775,980 is a design patent for a Rate-of-Rise, Wireless Heat Sensor that is used to detect a rapid rise in temperature in a room. This latest patent raises the CINCH systems patent portfolio to 8 issued patents for security, controls, and life safety products."Compared to competitive heat sensors/life safety devices, the extremely small foot-print of this sensor; 2.25" Diameter x 1.5" High, makes it the small-size market leader", said Joel Christianson, President and CTO of CINCH systems, Inc."When we engineer life safety and security sensing devices effective performance, small size, and a stealth appearance is the goal. Usually, it is possible to achieve two of these features, but not all three. With our new wireless Rate-of-Rise sensor, we hit the mark on all three of the product design goals", adds Christianson.The Rate-of-Rise Wireless Heat Sensor is available from Interlogix – UTC.Go to: http://cinchsystems.com/ assets/wireless- rate-of-rise- sens...