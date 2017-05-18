 
Industry News





Patrick Wilson rocks the stage to benefit the arts

St. Petersburg local Patrick Wilson takes a break from his life as a Hollywood actor to rock the mic in a charity event aimed at raising money for the arts
 
 
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Actor/Singer Patrick Wilson and Di Paulson (make up artist for many stars including Channing Tatum, Johnny Depp, Cindy Crawford, Lisa Marie Presley, Jennifer Flavin Stallone) were spotted March 31 in Clearwater Florida at the Capital Theatre. Patrick Wilsons band "The Wilson Van" performed to raise money for the Arts while having a fun-filled night of rock n roll along with his amazing talented family.  The Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe nominated actor grew up in St. Petersburg. His passion for singing led him to star in many Broadway musicals such as:  The Full Monty, Oklahoma, and The Pham of the Opera.  Patrick Wilson is one of the few theater-actors that has managed a successful career beyond Broadway. Some of the many movies in which he's starred include The Hollow Point, The Founder, The Conjuring 2, Matters of the Heart, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Fargo,  and Passengers. Recently, Wilson has jetted of to Australia to begin working on his latest films Aqua Man.


http://mpcmodels.com

Source:MPC Models International
