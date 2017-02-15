 
News By Tag
* MPC Models Reviews
* Premiere Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


MPC Models International gets undiscovered talent 5 agency contracts

Through their stellar marketing strategy and industry connections, MPC Models International secures 5 agent-contracts for Lena Tran
 
 
Lena Tran
Lena Tran
ATLANTA - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Lena Tran (age 11) came to MPC Models International with no experience in modeling or acting. Her goal was to become a successful actress and model, but her parents weren't sure where to get her started. So, after some searching, she and her parents were selected to attended Premiere Event. Within her attendance in the Premiere Event Showcase, she competed against several hundred participants, completed her training, and was taught well enough that MPC Models International signed her immediately.

Through the MPC Models International and their selective creative team, she did an acting demo reel, music video, test shoot, and she was well on her way to show proof to the agents that she does have talent. After only a couple short months' worth of MPC Models Internationals top-notch marketing/promotional strategy, Lena Tran was then signed with five top Model and Talent Agencies in her home market.

MPC Models international promoted Lena and within 60 days she was signed with Manikin, then Page Parks, DelCoral, Fame, and Neil Hamil. Given a certain amount of born talent, industry-standard marketing materials (comp-cards, headshots, demo reels, music videos, and portfolio book) Lena is extremely happy and is now making money thanks to hand in hand help with the training and industry information she received at Premiere Event and with MPC diligently promoting her and guiding her through the intricacies of the model and talent business.

mpcmodels.com

End
Source:MPC Models International
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:MPC Models Reviews, Premiere Event
Industry:Media
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 15, 2017
MPC Models News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share