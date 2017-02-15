MPC Models International gets undiscovered talent 5 agency contracts

Through their stellar marketing strategy and industry connections, MPC Models International secures 5 agent-contracts for Lena Tran

-- Lena Tran (age 11) came to MPC Models International with no experience in modeling or acting. Her goal was to become a successful actress and model, but her parents weren't sure where to get her started. So, after some searching, she and her parents were selected to attended Premiere Event. Within her attendance in the Premiere Event Showcase, she competed against several hundred participants, completed her training, and was taught well enough that MPC Models International signed her immediately.Through the MPC Models International and their selective creative team, she did an acting demo reel, music video, test shoot, and she was well on her way to show proof to the agents that she does have talent. After only a couple short months' worth of MPC Models Internationals top-notch marketing/promotional strategy, Lena Tran was then signed with five top Model and Talent Agencies in her home market.MPC Models international promoted Lena and within 60 days she was signed with Manikin, then Page Parks, DelCoral, Fame, and Neil Hamil. Given a certain amount of born talent, industry-standard marketing materials (comp-cards, headshots, demo reels, music videos, and portfolio book) Lena is extremely happy and is now making money thanks to hand in hand help with the training and industry information she received at Premiere Event and with MPC diligently promoting her and guiding her through the intricacies of the model and talent business.mpcmodels.com