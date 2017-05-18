 
Aroma Bravo Exclusively Offers Organic Honduras Whole Bean Coffee

CARSON CITY, Nev. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Recently, more and more coffee enthusiasts are switching to organic coffee beans. This strong preference for organic coffee stems from the controversial issues surrounding genetically-modified (GMO) crops, which do not just affect food but coffee beans as well. To cater to the growing demand for healthier coffee, Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea exclusively offers organic Arabica beans to its customers.

"Our company has always been against GMO products, especially with coffee. In our opinion, GMO coffee is not only detrimental to our health but also to our true enjoyment of the beverage," says an official from Aroma Bravo. "Coffee beans that have been genetically altered are significantly inferior in terms of flavor, and they could even potentially create health risks. As serious coffee lovers, we would never sell coffee that we would not drink ourselves—therefore we always insist on selling 100% organic Honduras whole coffee beans to our valued customers on Amazon.com."

Coffee beans are one of the most in-demand commodities in the world, so it is not surprising that many GMO companies are now genetically modifying the beans to make them more resistant to pests and diseases. Lesser diseases mean cheaper production costs, and more beans can be made to increase profits. It might be good for business but it comes at the expense of health and flavor, that is why many coffee lovers now feel the need to which to organic, non-GMO coffee.

"It is our brand's philosophy produce the only best organic coffee that we would be proud to serve to our consumers. We made sure to get a USDA organic certification for all of our products so that our customers will know that they are truly buying organic coffee. This is our guarantee to our fellow coffee lovers who trust our Honduras whole bean coffee," the company official further remarked.

More information about Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea is available at https://www.amazon.com/review/R1XP3CNCOBGXVS/ref=cm_cr_rd....

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo is a trusted seller of organic coffee from Honduras. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, this Honduras whole bean coffee is considered a must-have for coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
Click to Share