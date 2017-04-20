News By Tag
Chinese B2C E-Commerce reaching maturity, but rural areas are giving a competitive edge - yStats.com
This new report "China B2C E-Commerce Market 2017" features predictions about China's E-Commerce growth rate in that rural areas contribute significantly through 2020.
Due to a double digit share of total retail sales coming from E-Commerce, China is categorized as having a maturing online market. About 2 in 3 Internet users from urban areas already shop online, with even a higher number in major cities. Various sources cited within the yStats.com report foresee that China's Internet retail sales will start to see declining growth rates in the future.
Nevertheless, the growth rate through 2020 is projected to remain in the double-digits due to factors such as expanding Internet and online shopper penetration, boosted frequency of digital purchases by urban customers, and an increase in E-Commerce sales from rural China. Official statistics cited by yStats.com revealed that between 2015 and 2016, E-Commerce sales amongst rural areas doubled.
When looking at the competition, over three-quarters of Chinese B2C E-Commerce sales stem from the top two platforms: Tmall.com and JD.com. The yStats.com publication showcases that the leader, Tmall.com, kept a market share in 2016 of over 50%, while JD.com saw a slight increase in share in comparison with 2015. Both platforms have made investments to offline retail channels in an effort to increase omnichannel capabilities.
About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.
Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.
We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.
