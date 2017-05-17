News By Tag
Huge Price Reduction on Award Winning Menomonee Falls Model For Sale
This model won a Badger Craftsman Award for best New Home in the $450,000 to $750,000 category from a statewide competition. It was chosen for it's use of cutting edge products, quality of construction, and interior design elements.
Blending the latest technology such as Bluetooth speakers, digital showers, solar powered skylights with stick built construction and hand finished woodwork and cabinets put Belman's entry over the top.
One of the finest homes available in the development, featuring a vaulted great room with bright transom windows and operable skylights. The open kitchen and dinette area are great for entertaining. Custom hand finished cabinets with upgraded granite tops and a roomy center island are perfect for crafting a family meal. Don't miss the walk-in pantry! The Rockwood features a private study with a sliding barn door. If you need storage, you will love the custom cubbies, drop zone and spacious 3 1/2 car garage. This stunning home includes wide painted white woodwork, custom mill made cabinets, granite tops, and wide plank floors.
The open three-story foyer features a 3rd level of bright transom windows. The foyer on the first floor features a custom built-in guest storage station. The beautiful metal railing staircase will lead you upstairs to the built-in computer work station in the loft. The master suite includes a tray ceiling, dual vanities, Kohler digital tile shower and a private commode.
This 2015 Parade of Homes model is professionally landscaped with a low maintenance deck, screened-in porch with spiral staircase and outdoor speakers. The home features a finished lower level with brew-bar, rec-rooms, full bathroom and built-in fish tank.
The model will be closed over Memorial Day weekend but back open June 3rd & 4th from 1-4 p.m.
Address: N56 W19718 Powell Drive, Menomonee Falls 53051
Directions: Silver Spring Drive, North on Powell Drive, home on right.
Visit Belman Homes website for more information:
ABOUT BELMAN HOMES:
Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur"
