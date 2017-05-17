News By Tag
Voiceter Pro applauds National Association of REALTORS® for adopting rules to allow audio delive
"As long-time REALTOR®, I felt it was imperative to focus NAR's attention on the benefits of voice search on devices such as the Amazon Echo and Google Home," said Miguel Berger, CEO of Voiceter Pro. "With consumers placing millions of these devices in their homes, my goal was to help ensure REALTORS® would be at the forefront of providing real estate information via voice."
"The adoption of new rules to allow for voice search is a win for both consumers and REALTORS®,"
Real Estate and Real Estate Search are free for consumers and easy to use. Homebuyers simply ask their Alexa-powered device or Google home to open the app. Then, Voiceter Pro's conversational search will guide them through a search for their desired home. Real Estate/Real Estate Search will ask the user a series of questions about their desired location, number of bedrooms and other key home features to help guide them through the search.
Real Estate/Real Estate Search will verbally report the top three matches, and then send an email to the user with complete listing details for all results. Home sellers can also utilize Real Estate/Real Estate Search to help them with their housing needs.
"These artificial intelligence devices can do so much more than turn off the lights, and our conversational search approach allows consumers to have a natural conversation to guide them to the product, in this case, a home, that meets their needs," said Berger.
Currently available in select markets across the United States, Voiceter Pro continues to work with innovative real estate professionals to add coverage across the country.
Voiceter Pro, LLC., based in Albany, NY and Oakland, CA, is the conversational search company that will bring companies and consumers together through meaningful conversations with Amazon's Alexa, Google Home and coming soon, Cortana. Voiceter Pro is revolutionizing AI-assisted searches in all markets. This search tool has applicability in any business model that requires consumers to filter through product choices to arrive at the product or service that meets their needs. View the demo at www.voiceterpro.com.
For more information, contact:
Miguel Berger, CEO
Voiceter Pro
518-542-5586
miguel@voiceterpro.com
http://www.voiceterpro.com
