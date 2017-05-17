News By Tag
Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market
Bharat Book Bureau provides the report on "Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market" This report analysts performed interviews with authoritative and representative individuals in the fiber optics industry.
All of the products featured in this report are small/handheld field-use units; however, for comparison purposes, our forecast for larger (bench-top) units will also be provided.
Information Base for the Market Forecast
Primary Research This study is based on analysis of information obtained through the beginning of May 2017. During this period, analysts performed interviews with authoritative and representative individuals in the fiber optics industry plus private networks, telecommunications, military/aerospace and other communication industries, instrumentation/
Engineers, marketing personnel and management at manufacturers of fiber optic components and related devices
Design group leaders, engineers, marketing personnel and market planners at major users and potential users of fiber optic inspection and test/measurement and connector cleaning devices; as well as cable, cable assemblies, connectors, installation apparatus, passive devices and transceivers, such as telecommunication transmission, switching and distribution equipment producers, data communications equipment producers (switches, hubs, routers), computer and workstation producers, weapon system, aircraft and spacecraft electronic equipment producers, optical instrumentation system producers and others
Other industry experts, including those focused on standards activities, trade associations, and investments
The interviews covered issues of technology, R&D support, pricing, contract size, reliability, documentation, installation/
In analyzing and forecasting the complexities of the world region markets for fiber optic components and devices, it is essential that the market research team have a good and a deep understanding of the technology and of the industry. Members who participated in this report were qualified.
Bottom-up Methodology forecasts are developed initially at the lowest detail level, and then summed to successively higher levels. The background market research focuses on the amount of each type of product used in each application in the base year (last year: 2016), and the prices paid at the first transaction from the manufacturer. This forms the base year data. analysts then forecast the growth rates in component quantity use in each application, along with price trends, based on competitive, economic and technology forecast trends, and apply these to derive long term forecasts at the lowest application levels. The usage growth rate forecasts depend heavily on analysis of overall end user trends toward optical communication equipment usage and economic payback.
Cross-Correlation Increases Accuracy The quantities of fiber optic test/inspection and connector cleaning devices and other installation/
