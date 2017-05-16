 
Industry News





Leading Industry Experts To Hold Free Workshop For First Time Home Buyers In The Community

M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis of Legacy Realty Group No FL to host a free workshop for first time home buyers. Speakers cover the home buying process from start to finish. Presenters are housing industry experts from leading companies in the area.
 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis of Legacy Realty Group No FL in concert with Hope for Housing, Freedom Mortgage, North American Title and others to offer a free workshop for first time home buyers in the community. The event will take place June 10, 2017 from 10:30AM – 12:30PM at 1755 Edgewood Avenue Jacksonville, FL 32208. The workshop will focus on the steps involved along the path to home ownership.

Those thinking about purchasing a home are encouraged to sign up for this free workshop with a leading mortgage professional, housing counseling agency, real estate agent, title company and others. Participants will learn the home buying process from start to finish. Speakers will dive into how to get started on the path to purchasing a home. They will address down payment assistance that may be available to help attendees realize the American Dream. They will also discuss how to prepare for home ownership and where to find affordable homes. Additionally attendees will learn how to qualify for financing as well as what loans are available. Further, they will tackle how to avoid negotiation mistakes, exactly what the closing process is and more while enjoying breakfast refreshments.

The professionals presenting at this event consistently dedicate themselves to helping others achieve their goals of home ownership. The businesses they represent have strong customer support and are among some of today's top corporations. Seats are limited so please RSVP today at https://www.eventbrite.com/edit?eid=34643112482 or by emailing FL@homegoalswithnicole.com. For more information, please contact M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis, Program Coordinator and Florida Florida®, at (904) 580-3708.  M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis of Legacy Realty Group North FL is excited to take part in this premier event and to show continued support for the services built on shared values to include awareness of home ownership opportunities for all.

About M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis

M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis of Legacy Realty Group North FL is a Florida Realtor® whose goal is to help as many people as possible learn how they can become homeowners and help them successfully navigate through the home buying process to realizing the American Dream. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis is committed to the interests of your audience with services available throughout Florida. For additional information, please visit the homegoalswithnicole website.

Contact
M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis
(904) 580-3708
***@homegoalswithnicole.com
