Leading Industry Experts To Hold Free Workshop For First Time Home Buyers In The Community
M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis of Keller Williams Realty to host a free workshop for first time home buyers. Speakers cover the home buying process from start to finish. Presenters are housing industry experts from leading companies in the area.
Those thinking about purchasing a home are encouraged to sign up for this free workshop with a leading mortgage professional, housing counseling agency, real estate agent, title company and others. Participants will learn the home buying process from start to finish. Speakers will dive into how to get started on the path to purchasing a home. They will address down payment assistance that may be available to help attendees realize the American Dream. They will also discuss how to prepare for home ownership and where to find affordable homes. Additionally attendees will learn how to qualify for financing as well as what loans are available. Further, they will tackle how to avoid negotiation mistakes, exactly what the closing process is and more while enjoying breakfast refreshments.
The professionals presenting at this event consistently dedicate themselves to helping others achieve their goals of home ownership. The businesses they represent have strong customer support and are among some of today's top corporations. Seats are limited so please RSVP today at https://www.eventbrite.com/
About M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis
M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis of Keller Williams is a Florida Realtor® whose goal is to help as many people as possible learn how they can become homeowners and help them successfully navigate through the home buying process to realizing the American Dream. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis is committed to the interests of your audience with services available throughout Florida. For additional information, please visit http://www.homegoalswithnicole.com.
"Nicole" Williams-Lewis of Keller Williams Realty
Florida Realtor®
fl@homegoalswithnicole.com
