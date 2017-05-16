 
Industry News





Bosco Tech to Host Baccalaureate & Commencement Exercises on June 9

Class Awarded More Than $4.6 Million in Merit Scholarships Thus Far; Amount Expected to Reach $6 Million
 
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Don Bosco Technical Institute (Bosco Tech) will host its baccalaureate and commencement exercises for the graduating class of 2017 on Friday, June 9, at 5 p.m. on the school campus.

"Bosco Tech's faculty and staff are extremely proud of the class of 2017," said Principal Xavier Jimenez. "These students are technological innovators, communicators and leaders, and we have great confidence in their future achievements. These 85 graduating seniors have already garnered more than $4.6 million in merit scholarships for their college studies, with awards expected to reach $6 million."

The Baccalaureate Mass will be held on the campus mall, with the traditional conferral of diplomas and graduation ceremonies immediately following. The keynote speaker will be alumnus Ricardo Mireles (class of '83) who is founder and executive director of Highland Park's Academia Avance. Graduating seniors John Paul Gomez-Reed and Lorenzo Zamora will serve as co-valedictorians. In keeping with Tech tradition, a junior, Grayson Wade, will give the salutatorian message. The festivities will feature Bosco Tech's traditional alumni reception line, where past graduates personally welcome each member of the class of 2017 into their ranks.

Bosco Tech is an all-male Catholic high school that combines a rigorous college-preparatory program with a technology-focused education. The innovative curriculum allows students to exceed university admission requirements while completing extensive integrated coursework in one of several applied science and engineering fields. Visit www.boscotech.edu or call (626) 940-2000 for more information.

