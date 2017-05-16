News By Tag
How Does a 16-year-old Girl Deal with Her Dad Coming Out? New YA/Fantasy PAST TENSE
Steven Lee Climer's PAST TENSE examines with humor and Fantasy the Challenges of Having a Parent Come Out While You are Still in High School
Climer draws from his own experience to create PAST TENSE -- hilarious and fantastically magic all at once. Climer states that often the focus is on pre-teens, teens, and young adults who struggle with coming out. But what if you are just a normal kid having a normal life and your parent comes out? The challenge to build new relationships can be difficult and in the case of Sydney she can't deal so she splits into two people.
"There are hundreds of thousands of families in America wrestling with this subject," Climer says. "Maybe a little humor and a little magic can help with a difficult life transition for everyone.
PDF arcs available to reviewers upon request. Available for book signings and conference appearances. PAST TENSE is available in hardcover from Amazon.com and from http://www.stevenleeclimer.weebly.com
