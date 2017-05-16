 
Industry News





How Does a 16-year-old Girl Deal with Her Dad Coming Out? New YA/Fantasy PAST TENSE

Steven Lee Climer's PAST TENSE examines with humor and Fantasy the Challenges of Having a Parent Come Out While You are Still in High School
 
 
DETROIT - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- When 16-year-old Sydney, lover of all that is expected, ordinary, and low profile (but of exceptional brilliance), learns her father is gay, part of her is completely OK with it, and - well -- another part is anything but happy about it. Unfortunately for Sydney, the part that is accepting of her dad is no longer a fan of dull "Present Sydney;" and the exciting "Future Sydney" decides it's time to make a split for the future without her boring old self tagging along. Future" Sydney lives one day ahead of "Old" Sydney, and "Future" Sydney has cast ordinary and expected out the window. Add a hot guy, the lead in a school play, and taking on the mean girls and Sydney is low profile no more. But can she get herself together before permanent damage is made to both the old and the new?

Climer draws from his own experience to create PAST TENSE -- hilarious and fantastically magic all at once.  Climer states that often the focus is on pre-teens, teens, and young adults who struggle with coming out.  But what if you are just a normal kid having a normal life and your parent comes out?  The challenge to build new relationships can be difficult and in the case of Sydney she can't deal so she splits into two people.

"There are hundreds of thousands of families in America wrestling with this subject," Climer says.  "Maybe a little humor and a little magic can help with a difficult life transition for everyone.

PDF arcs available to reviewers upon request.  Available for book signings and conference appearances.  PAST TENSE is available in hardcover from Amazon.com and from http://www.stevenleeclimer.weebly.com

Steven Lee Climer
***@wcccd.edu
