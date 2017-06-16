Horror and Dark Humor: Orange Days is the Only Way to Survive the Trump Era: Amazon.com

New Short Horror/Dark Humor Collection by Steven Lee Climer and the 1st Amendment Using Free Speech Just Like Conservatives Use to Address These Terrible Times in Red America; available at Amazon.Com

-- Orange Days: Horror and Dark Humor for These Challenging Times now available from Steven Lee Climer and SugarBuzzBooks is now available at Amazon.com and Kindle!https://www.amazon.com/dp/1548104620/ref=sr_1_23?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1498137613&sr=1-23From Steven Lee Climer: "Truth is indeed stranger than fiction. I always say that if you want to know what happened during a specific time period, read the literature that was written during that time. Writers, poets, painters, entertainers – all capture the mood of the times. I'm not talking about pop or pulp that is made to make money, but the stuff that lasts. Sometimes they do the same. Orange Days is a collection of dark humor and horror in response to the challenging times we live in: hate and bullying are positive qualities to be admired; manners are a weakness; compassion is shunned in favor of ego and brute force. Yeah, a lot of conservatives won't like this but it is the 1st amendment in action. The Rabid Red Right hits us over the head with their 1st Amendment hammer constantly -- well I have my own hammer.A white entitled rich repub woman obsessed with a transgender person using the bathroom gets an unexpected response in the form of an ancient GodThe President learns a difficult lesson in deception that results in deathTerror on the Great Lakes because of an invasive species and no EPA safeguardsA Christmas wish comes through for a tortured young man in a bigoted familyA hateful Republican politician is faced with a hard lesson, but can he save his own life?A teenage boy loses his mother from lack of healthcare and must survive his abusive step-father or dieA southern ideological serial killer hunts the roads at night with his Monster Truck with Confederate flags flyingAn elitist, egocentric young conservative loud-mouth blonde journalist named Tomi learns a bitter truth in the Texas desertI created the cover to serve as a proper and just introduction. There were no words I could really say that others had not expressed more effectively. I let them speak for me and this collection.Orange Days: Horror and Dark Humor for These Challenging Times is a commentary on the true horrors being thrust upon this great nation.