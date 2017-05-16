 
May 2017





Provocative and Evocative: SLC Photo + Graphic Launches Online

Critically-acclaimed Detroit-based photographer New Online Store
 
 
deathparade-still-watermark
DETROIT - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Critically-acclaimed art photographer Steven Lee Climer is now available online at http://www.stevenleeclimer.weebly.com.  Climer's photography has been called a unique and fresh vision with an instantly recognizable style.  With subjects ranging from urban landscapes and grafitti to figure studies and portraits, Climer finds the true subject within the photograph.

Climer states that he never uses Photoshop or other photo editing programs beyond color corrections and enhancements.  He believes that photoshopping and overprocessing is false to the original picture and is not the picture that was taken -- it is something else.  His photos are raw and uncompromised.

Climer's work has also been featured in many professional marketing campaigns for specialty clothing lines, and his portraits have been used by actors, drag queens, and pageant contestants.

His photographs have been used as cover artwork for many books published by SugarBuzzBooks.  Climer is available for appearances, and is interested in gallery showings.

