Lottery Research Base Opens Winning Numbers of Nine Worldwide Lottery API's

BRAINTREE, Mass. - May 20, 2017 - PRLog -- A Lottery Data Researching Company, has created a simple txt file api of Nine Worldwide Lottery Games.

Powerball, Mega Millions, MegaBucks, LuckyForLife, Pick 3/Pick 4, EuroMillions, UK National Lotto, Irish Lotto, and China's Mark Six. Data dating back as late as 1985.

Ever thought of about developing lottery apps? Developers can parse a URL of Winning Lottery Numbers, stored and updated on Amazon AWS.

There is great interest in using technology to Win the Lottery. And it can be done. Many people, who are now Millionaires, have used software to Win Jackpots and Winning Tiers.

For example, the Research Company is currently developing Power Tools, software applying the Golden Ratio to the Powerball Lottery.

There are numerous methods of manipulating raw data (winning numbers) by applying neural networks, and real world application.

For example, Power Tools currently generates a wheeling numbers list processed through the Golden Ratio, and assortment of other means, to predict consistently winning prizes in the Powerball Lottery. Lots of $300 Prizes.

There is hundreds of applications and processes developers can apply to Lotteries, and have an Open API for them, is a good start for lottery software.

They hope the United States, Europe, UK, Ireland, and China developers would take interest in building on their api.

The company plans to add more Lottery Games to their current nine, as they build their application.

For more information about Power Tools and the Lottery API, please visit https://www.power2prize.com now.
