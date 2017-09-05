News By Tag
Discover How $2,462,292 Was Won in the Powerball Lottery on the Anniversary
One Million Numbers has Won $2,462,292, on April 22nd, with the winning numbers 21 39 41 48 62 6. April 22nd, 1992 also happens to be the Anniversary of the Powerball Lottery.
If the Company had purchased $2M worth of tickets, they would have made a profit of $462,292. That is a good return.
They believe that their One Million Numbers, will eventually Win the Powerball Lottery, just determining when the toughest challenge is.
New Updates, has increased return by as much as $841,000 plus since the initial list was created. Next Month, the company plans to sequence the algorithm, to allow it to consistently Win 4 Whiteballs + Powerball and 5 WB's and/or Jackpot.
This is a Major Step, in developing robust and powerful yet simple software solutions with guaranteed return along with the risk of playing the Lottery, any lottery.
The software will continue to improve in the next few months. Once sequencing has completed, the technology will allow anyone who purchases the software, to go through an interactive wizard, and print out betslips on a Massive Scale for a chance to Win the Powerball Lottery Jackpot.
The current estimated Cash Value of the Powerball on 5/9/2017 is valued at $100 Million.
Can this technology Win the Powerball in the next 7 Drawings? Since that is the limit per draw for a number set.
Chakra Khan says, "I know it will WIN. The likely hood it does WIN is TREMENDOUS."
The company is using the Golden Ratio and Pi to calculate patterns and applying Data Research, to win the Powerball Jackpot or Earn Prizes consistently over $150,000.
For more information about Power Tools and the Master Files with Prizes Won, please visit https://www.power2prize.com.
