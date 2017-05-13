Level Homes Wins Triangle MAME Awards

Level Homes was a big winner at the recent MAME Awards.

-- Level Homes President Ric Rojas is pleased to announce that the company was honored at the recent 2017 MAME (Major Achievements in Marketing Excellence) Awards, presented by the Triangle Sales & Marketing Council (TSMC) of the Home Builders Associations (HBAs) of Raleigh-Wake and Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties. The Triangle MAME Awards mirror the National Sales & Marketing Council's, which have established themselves as the Academy Awards of new homes sales and marketing. Exceptional advertising, merchandising, product design and sales efforts are recognized at this event, having been judged by sales and marketing leaders from across the country. Level Homes was presented with the following Gold MAME Awards: John Picone, Superintendent of the Year Level 2; Leslie Reaves, Shining Star Award; and Jill Weaver, Marketing Professional of the Year. MAME Million Dollar Circle winners included Patrick Caffrey, Dennis Hobbs, Sue Nicol, Unmesh Patel, and Blake Reaves; their combined total sales for 2016 exceeded $43,000,000. Level Homes was also recognized for its St Jude and Red Nose Day charity projects, which combined a total of almost $11,000 in fundraising."We're thrilled to receive each of these coveted awards," says Rojas. "John Picone has the respect of subcontractors, trades people, customers, and co-workers; he continually looks for ways to improve and he performs his work with a smile on his face.""Leslie Reaves goes above and beyond in all of her endeavors," Rojas continues. "She coordinated 153 contracts and 140 closings for us last year. Leslie has boundless energy and she is absolutely the 'Shining Star' of Level Homes.""Jill Weaver was integral in the targeted marketing and focused teamwork of Level Homes in 2016," states Rojas. "As a result, we experienced a 71% increase in number of homes closed and a 69% increase in dollar volume closed over 2015; we were also recognized as a Top 200 Builder in the nation and named to the 'Fastest Growing Builder on the Next 100 List' byteam member is dedicated to building exceptional homes, communities, and relationships. I can speak for all of us in saying that we're proud to be a part of the home building industry in the Triangle."Level Homes builds single family homes and townhomes in Cary, Durham, Raleigh, and Wake Forest, priced from the $190s to the $600s. Visit www.LevelHomeLifestyle.com to learn more about new home opportunities in the Triangle area.Founded in 2000, Level Homes builds homes in the Raleigh, North Carolina area as well as Baton Rouge, Louisiana and other leading markets in Louisiana. In 2016, Level Homes was recognized byas the #5 Fastest Growing Private Company in the Triangle and the #1 Fastest Growing Private Home Builder in the Triangle. To learn more about Level Homes, its award-winning new homes and communities, and the firm's unique approach to building "Life. Style. Home." visit www.LevelHomesLifestyle.com.