Industry News





May 2017
May 2017
19181716151413


Advent IM continues G-Cloud availability, joining G-Cloud 9

The UK's leading independent, holistic security consultancy announced today it will continue to be available on G-Cloud through the latest iteration, G-Cloud 9, from 22nd May 2017.
 
 
May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The UK based security consultancy today confirmed that its longstanding relationship with the Crown Commercial Service platform, G-Cloud, will continue into the latest iteration, allowing public bodies to directly procure services without need for a comprehensive tender process, and benefiting from preferential rates that reflect the easier procurement process.

Advent IM Director, Julia McCarron said, "We have been involved with G-Cloud since the platform's first release and have found it to be a highly effective framework for SMBs to do business with the government and public bodies. We are pleased to be appearing on the latest version of this important and widely used resource. We know how essential it is for smaller businesses to have a simple route to market where services can be easily found and procured; G-Cloud fulfils its potential very well from our perspective and over the years has brought many new clients and projects through our doors."

The Crown Commercial Service is a commercial service for Government, acting on behalf of the Crown, to drive savings for the taxpayer through an integrated commercial and procurement service for the public sector. Its vision is to deliver value for the nation through outstanding commercial capability and quality customer service.

About Advent IM

Advent IM is an independent specialist consultancy, focusing on holistic security management solutions for information, people and physical assets, across both the public and private sectors. Established in 2002, Advent IM is a centre of excellence for security services, promoting the benefits of best practice guidelines and standards and the need to address risk management to protect against potential threats.

From its offices in the Midlands and London, its Consultants work nationwide and are members of the Institute of Information Security Professionals (IISP), The Security Institute (SyI) and British Computer Society.

Consultants are also Lead Auditors for the International standard for information security management (ISO 27001)), NCSC Certified Professionals (CCP), Practitioners of PRINCE2, a recognised project management methodology widely used within the public sector, CISSP qualified and Home Office trained physical security assessors.

Contact
Ellie Hurst
***@advent-im.co.uk
