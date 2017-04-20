 
News By Tag
* Onlineshopping
* Online Shopping
* Ecommerce
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hamburg
  Hamburg
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413


yStats.com publication reveals Southeast Asia as a lucrative B2C E-Commerce market

This report reveals the lucrative potential of E-Commerce in the 6 major markets within Southeast Asia, including trends and forecasts.
 
 
Infographic: Southeast Asia B2C E-Commerce Market 2017
Infographic: Southeast Asia B2C E-Commerce Market 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Onlineshopping
Online Shopping
Ecommerce

Industry:
Business

Location:
Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany

Subject:
Reports

HAMBURG, Germany - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- With estimated growth rates in the double digits, Southeast Asia is leaving its mark on the worldwide E-Commerce scene. E-Commerce accounts for a very low percentage of total retail sales in this region, however, increases to broadband and mobile connectivity in combination with a consumer openness to online retail leave market potential high. Third party sources cited in the yStats.com report confirm that the region's online retail is expected to include a strong double-digit figure in USD billions by 2025. This trend is also catching hold amongst national governments, who have also implemented various programs to boost their local E-Commerce.

Indonesia has the biggest and quickest growing online retail market in Southeast Asia, relays yStats.com research. Thailand's E-Commerce market ranks second and also has the highest rate of M-Commerce penetration. Nearly half of online spending in Thailand came from M-Commerce in 2016. Regarding Singapore, it contains the region's most advanced E-Commerce market, the largest B2C E-Commerce share of total retail sales, and the highest Internet penetration and speed. Malaysia also has a robust Internet user penetration, however, only about one in three of them made purchases online. Vietnam and the Philippines contain relatively nascent, but rapidly developing online retail markets.

Data from the yStats.com report ranks Lazada as a major E-Commerce player in Southeast Asia due to it being the most visited online retail website in most of the countries. Other top players include Vietnam's Mobile World, Malaysia's 11Street, and Singapore's Giosis. Furthermore, despite the lack of local operations, Amazon is majorly influencing this region's emerging markets.

For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/2017010...

Press Contact:
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50
Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51
E-Mail: press@ystats.com
Internet: www.ystats.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystats
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystats
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ystats

About yStats.com

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

Contact
yStats.com Press team
***@ystats.com
End
Source:yStats.com
Email:***@ystats.com Email Verified
Tags:Onlineshopping, Online Shopping, Ecommerce
Industry:Business
Location:Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share