yStats.com publication reveals Southeast Asia as a lucrative B2C E-Commerce market
This report reveals the lucrative potential of E-Commerce in the 6 major markets within Southeast Asia, including trends and forecasts.
Indonesia has the biggest and quickest growing online retail market in Southeast Asia, relays yStats.com research. Thailand's E-Commerce market ranks second and also has the highest rate of M-Commerce penetration. Nearly half of online spending in Thailand came from M-Commerce in 2016. Regarding Singapore, it contains the region's most advanced E-Commerce market, the largest B2C E-Commerce share of total retail sales, and the highest Internet penetration and speed. Malaysia also has a robust Internet user penetration, however, only about one in three of them made purchases online. Vietnam and the Philippines contain relatively nascent, but rapidly developing online retail markets.
Data from the yStats.com report ranks Lazada as a major E-Commerce player in Southeast Asia due to it being the most visited online retail website in most of the countries. Other top players include Vietnam's Mobile World, Malaysia's 11Street, and Singapore's Giosis. Furthermore, despite the lack of local operations, Amazon is majorly influencing this region's emerging markets.
For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/
About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.
Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.
We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.
