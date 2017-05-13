 
Order Premium Darjeeling 1st Flush Tea Online at Best Rates from Jay Shree Tea India

Jay Shree Tea offers high quality first flush Darjeeling tea to Indian customers at the best possible price. Order from the comfort of your couch!
 
 
KOLKATA, India - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Top grade First flush Darjeeling tea is available from Jay Shree Tea at the most affordable price for Indian customers. Pay only for the product… NO SHIPPING CHARGE!

Best Quality Darjeeling First Flush Tea Right at Your Doorstep

Jay Shree Tea is a leading company in the beverage market that has earned a good repute for producing the finest quality Indian teas. Its first flush Darjeeling tea is also of the top class in the market.

QUALITY

The company provides Darjeeling tea from the best gardens of the Himalayan regions. To preserve its authentic flavor and aroma, tea managers of the company take additional care from plucking to packing of the products. All its blends are packed right in the garden so that the specialty flavor and tantalizing aroma of 1st flush Darjeeling tea is retained till the cup of the drinker.

PRICE

Besides quality, price of the different beverages of Jay Shree Tea is another quality that attracts customers from far and wide. Jay Shree Tea is a wholesale producer of Indian teas. Being a wholesale producer, it offers products at a reasonable price. Customers are sure to find 1st flush Darjeeling tea at a competitive rate from this company.

Variety and affordability are the two aspects that rightly describe this tea company. Want samples of different blends? The company also gives privilege to order samples instead of buying a particular type of the beverage. Customers are assured to get premium quality Darjeeling tea without shelling out a hefty amount.

SHIPPING

Just sit on your couch and place the order for Darjeeling 1st flush tea with a few clicks! Pack of the blend will reach right at the doorstep. Jay Shree Tea believes in fast delivery of the products. Indian customers get the privilege of FREE SHIPPING from this company. Customers have to make payments for their preferred blends only.

About The Company

Jay Shree Tea is a pioneer tea company in Indian beverage market. It has around 27 tea gardens by its name and has earned the repute of providing finest quality blends across the world. The company offers Assam and Darjeeling blends from the best estates.

Contact Info

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited

"Industry House", (15th Floor)
10, Camac Street,
Kolkata-700 017.

Email- info@jayshreetea.com
Phone- +91 9674292164 and +91 33 2282 7531-34
Website:  https://www.jayshreetea.com/buy-darjeeling-tea

