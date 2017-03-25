News By Tag
Premium Darjeeling Tea in Wholesale Straight from the Best Gardens at Jay Shree Tea
Jay Shree Tea is the one name in beverage market reputed for producing premium Darjeeling tea at wholesale price from the best estates.
Darjeeling Tea Right from the Garden
Jay Shree Tea is known to produce finest quality blends from the best estates of Darjeeling and Assam. Its product basket is huge! The company not only trades in India, but also has its clients and customers outside the country.
What make this company stand out from other tea manufacturers in the market? Here is the answer -
Affordable Price Tag: The Company offers premium quality Darjeeling tea at wholesale price. Being a wholesale manufacturer, Jay Shree Tea gives its buyers the privilege of bulk purchase at a competitive price. Compare with any other company online, one is sure to get the lowest possible price for a product. Buying blends at wholesale price certainly saves a few bucks for the buyers.
Quality Product Range: Jay Shree Tea is known across the market for its product quality. The company ensures that all its blends like Darjeeling tea are packed right in the garden so that it can delivery freshest quality tea to the customers. Managers of this company take care in every step, right from plucking to packing. That is why, every pack of tea, whether it is Darjeeling or Assam, of this company comes with authentic aroma and flavor.
Fast Delivery: Customers not only get the top grade Darjeeling tea from this company, they also enjoy speedy delivery of their products right at the doorstep. A buyer can place his order with a few clicks of the mouse and their packs of blend will be at their home.
With Jay Shree Tea getting Darjeeling tea in bulk at the best possible price is no more a hassle! Buyers can give the company a call whenever they like. Customer service team of this company is always ready to solve any type of query of their customers.
About Jay Shree Tea
This tea company is the second largest producer of the beverage in this world. It is the owner of almost 27 estates in the major tea producing regions. It offers certified products of top grade quality. Service, product range, quality and price of all its blends are second to none. The company has all kinds of "Indian tea" in its basket.
There are many more things to know about this company. Visit their website at www.jayshreetea.com/
