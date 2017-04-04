News By Tag
Buy Darjeeling First Flush Tea 2017 at Best Prices From Jay Shree Tea Online Store
Darjeeling first flush tea lovers can order a wide variety of their favourite drink through Jay Shree Tea online store. The store sells the first flush teas at the best rates.
· Darjeeling Sungma Organic Whole Leaf Black Tea
· Darjeeling Risheehat Organic Whole Leaf Black Tea
· Darjeeling Puttabong Organic Whole Leaf Black Tea
· Darjeeling Singbulli Organic Whole Leaf Black Tea
· Darjeeling Special First Flush Liza Hill Black Tea
· Darjeeling Special First Flush Puttabong Black Tea
· First Flush Puttabong Organic Black Tea
· Darjeeling Special First Flush Turzum Organic Black Tea
· Special First Flush Green Tea
"The first flush of Darjeeling tea is the most expensive one in the market. It can't be procured everywhere. Through our online store, customers can order the finest blends and quality of Darjeeling first flush tea at an affordable price. In the digital age, everything is available online and so it tea," opined the spokesperson of the store.
She further added, "We have received a huge number of orders online and are constantly adding to our existing stock. The teas supplied by us are so popular that the stock finishes quickly. With each passing day, the number of orders is increasing. Our aim is to reach at the doorstep of every Darjeeling tea lover."
Apart from Darjeeling tea, the online store also sells different variants of Assam Tea.
About Jay Shree Tea and Industries Limited
Jay Shree Tea and Industries Limited was incorporated on 27th October 1945. It is a part of the B K Birla Group, an inspiration for Indian entrepreneurs across generations. Jay Shree Tea and Industries Ltd is the third-largest tea producer in the world with 22 tea estates across India. It also owns tea estates in East Africa.
Certified tea tasters and tea estate managers ensure that customers get a true feeling of the tea they are ordering. It has won several awards and certificates in its six-decade journey. For more, visithttps://www.jayshreetea.com/
For more information, contact:
Jay Shree Tea and Industries Ltd
Industry House, (15th Floor)
10, Camac Street, Kolkata-700 017.
Phone: +91-33- 22827531-34
Fax: +91-33- 22827535
E-mail: info@jayshreetea.com
