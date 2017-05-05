 
News By Tag
* Darjeeling First Flush
* Buy Darjeeling Tea
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765

Buy Premium Loose Leaf Darjeeling First Flush Tea at Best Prices Online

Jay Shree Tea is offering premium loose leaf Darjeeling First Flush tea at the best prices online. The company has received numerous orders for its variants of Darjeeling tea.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Darjeeling First Flush
* Buy Darjeeling Tea

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Kolkata - West Bengal - India

Subject:
* Services

KOLKATA, India - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Lovers of Darjeeling first flush tea, the priciest tea, can now buy them at best prices online from Jay Shree Tea. The online tea seller is the home of some of the premium quality Darjeeling tea loved by all and sundry. One can order the following first flush tea from here:

·         Darjeeling Special First Flush Turzum Organic Black Tea

·         First Flush Puttabong Organic Black Tea

·         Darjeeling Special First Flush Puttabong Black Tea

·         Darjeeling Organic Special First Flush Risheehat China Fine Black Tea 2017

·         Darjeeling Special First Flush Sungma Black Tea

·         Darjeeling Special First Flush Liza Hill Black Tea

·         Darjeeling Special First Flush Balasun Black Tea

·         Darjeeling Organic Special First Flush Puttabong Clonal Queen Black Tea 2017

"Competitive prices and teas of the best quality are our hallmarks. We take quality very seriously and ensure that each of our products meet the highest standard. We make sure that our customers get value of their money and each day we are receiving hundreds and thousands of orders," opined the company's spokesperson.

He further added,"We own some of the best tea estates in Darjeeling and the teas procured here are of the finest quality. The most difficult thing for customers is to get the finest blends of Darjeeling first flush tea. Though us customers can get the best quality tea at the most affordable rates."

The online tea store not only sells Darjeeling tea but also Assam tea.

About Jay Shree Tea and Industries Limited

Jay Shree Tea and Industries Limited was incorporated on 27th October 1945. It is a part of the B K Birla Group, an inspiration for Indian entrepreneurs across generations. Jay Shree Tea and Industries Ltd is the third-largest tea producer in the world with 22 tea estates across India. It also owns tea estates in East Africa. Certified tea tasters and tea estate managers ensure that customers get a true feeling of the tea they are ordering. It has won several awards and certificates in its six-decade journey. For more, visit https://www.jayshreetea.com/buy-darjeeling-tea

For more information, contact:

Jay Shree Tea and Industries Ltd

Industry House, (15th Floor)

10, Camac Street, Kolkata-700 017.

Phone: +91-33- 22827531-34

Fax: +91-33- 22827535

E-mail: info@jayshreetea.com

Contact
Jay Shree Tea and Industries Ltd
***@jayshreetea.com
End
Source:Jay Shree Tea and Industries Ltd
Email:***@jayshreetea.com
Posted By:***@jayshreetea.com Email Verified
Tags:Darjeeling First Flush, Buy Darjeeling Tea
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share