 
News By Tag
* Blockchain
* Gartner
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Westborough
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413


VirtusaPolaris recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Blockchain Consulting

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Blockchain
* Gartner

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Westborough - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
* Awards

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- VirtusaPolaris, the market-facing brand of Virtusa Corporation and Polaris Consulting & Services, Ltd., and a leading worldwide provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services, has been included as a representative vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services.  The report, published on February 22, 2017, explores options for understanding applicability and the potential impact of blockchain for organizations, and how they can identify potential partners.

According to Gartner, "the pool of experienced service providers for blockchain initiatives is small; it is particularly difficult to find service providers with experience in applying blockchain outside of financial services. Eighty percent of enterprise blockchain initiatives referred to in this research are in the banking and insurance service industry."

"VirtusaPolaris' inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide reinforces our position as a company leading the way in an emerging, still immature marketplace," said Senthil Ravindran, Executive Vice President & Global Head, Fintech Lab, Banking and Financial Services, VirtusaPolaris. "Disruptive technologies like Blockchain bring forth tremendous opportunity as well as challenges. We have partnered with several forward-looking banks to help them leverage blockchain technology. Also, our lab works with cutting-edge technology firms to address the gaps in blockchain technology like privacy, scalability, etc."

Leveraging its 25 years of experience and expertise in the banking and financial services industry, VirtusaPolaris has been helping banks and financial institutions accelerate their innovation process and effectively meet the challenges of digital disruption. The Blockchain Exploration Center, which is part of our FinTech Lab, provides an environment for our customers to ideate, run experiments and quickly turn ideas into MVPs (Minimum Viable Products). VirtusaPolaris has partnered with several technology companies, including DistributedID, Signix, Token.io, Chain.com, and Coins.ph for its blockchain-related solution offerings.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.  For more information and to access the report (subscription required):  www.gartner.com/ https://www.gartner.com/doc/3615133/market-guide-blockcha...

About VirtusaPolaris

VirtusaPolaris, the market-facing brand reflecting the combined strengths of Virtusa Corporation and Polaris Consulting & Services, Ltd. is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, media and entertainment.

VirtusaPolaris' solutions address the CXOs' dual challenge of growing revenues while improving IT cost efficiencies. VirtusaPolaris' digital services leverage innovative new technologies to reimagine the customer experience, increasing retention and creating lasting value. VirtusaPolaris' preemptive outsourcing solutions help clients reduce risk and improve IT operations.

VirtusaPolaris delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing and maintenance & support, including infrastructure support. Inheriting a strong heritage in software engineering, VirtusaPolaris is highly qualified to both develop and maintain software, using a proven platforming methodology and advanced Agile and Accelerated Solution Design techniques to reliably produce results on time and within budget.

Holding a record of success across industries and unparalleled domain expertise, VirtusaPolaris understands clients' business challenges best and uses that to deliver distinctive, differentiated and innovative application of technology to solve those problems. Examples of large business transformations completed include the world's largest P&C claims modernization program, one of the largest corporate customer portals for a premier global bank, an order to cash implementation for a multinational telecommunications provider, and digital transformations for media and banking companies.

Virtusa Corporation is headquartered in Massachusetts, and together with Polaris, has 50 offices across North America, Europe and Asia.

Polaris Consulting & Services is a subsidiary of Virtusa Corporation. Copyright © 2017 Virtusa Corporation (http://www.virtusapolaris.com/index.html). All Rights Reserved.

Contact
Amy Legere,
Greenough
***@greenough.biz
End
Source:VirtusaPolaris
Email:***@greenough.biz
Tags:Blockchain, Gartner
Industry:Technology
Location:Westborough - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Spark Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share