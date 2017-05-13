News By Tag
VirtusaPolaris recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Blockchain Consulting
According to Gartner, "the pool of experienced service providers for blockchain initiatives is small; it is particularly difficult to find service providers with experience in applying blockchain outside of financial services. Eighty percent of enterprise blockchain initiatives referred to in this research are in the banking and insurance service industry."
"VirtusaPolaris' inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide reinforces our position as a company leading the way in an emerging, still immature marketplace,"
Leveraging its 25 years of experience and expertise in the banking and financial services industry, VirtusaPolaris has been helping banks and financial institutions accelerate their innovation process and effectively meet the challenges of digital disruption. The Blockchain Exploration Center, which is part of our FinTech Lab, provides an environment for our customers to ideate, run experiments and quickly turn ideas into MVPs (Minimum Viable Products). VirtusaPolaris has partnered with several technology companies, including DistributedID, Signix, Token.io, Chain.com, and Coins.ph for its blockchain-related solution offerings.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. For more information and to access the report (subscription required): www.gartner.com/
About VirtusaPolaris
VirtusaPolaris, the market-facing brand reflecting the combined strengths of Virtusa Corporation and Polaris Consulting & Services, Ltd. is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, media and entertainment.
VirtusaPolaris' solutions address the CXOs' dual challenge of growing revenues while improving IT cost efficiencies. VirtusaPolaris' digital services leverage innovative new technologies to reimagine the customer experience, increasing retention and creating lasting value. VirtusaPolaris' preemptive outsourcing solutions help clients reduce risk and improve IT operations.
VirtusaPolaris delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing and maintenance & support, including infrastructure support. Inheriting a strong heritage in software engineering, VirtusaPolaris is highly qualified to both develop and maintain software, using a proven platforming methodology and advanced Agile and Accelerated Solution Design techniques to reliably produce results on time and within budget.
Holding a record of success across industries and unparalleled domain expertise, VirtusaPolaris understands clients' business challenges best and uses that to deliver distinctive, differentiated and innovative application of technology to solve those problems. Examples of large business transformations completed include the world's largest P&C claims modernization program, one of the largest corporate customer portals for a premier global bank, an order to cash implementation for a multinational telecommunications provider, and digital transformations for media and banking companies.
Virtusa Corporation is headquartered in Massachusetts, and together with Polaris, has 50 offices across North America, Europe and Asia.
Polaris Consulting & Services is a subsidiary of Virtusa Corporation. Copyright © 2017 Virtusa Corporation (http://www.virtusapolaris.com/
Contact
Amy Legere,
Greenough
***@greenough.biz
