May 2017
Edupliance Webinar To Cover Best-Practices In Correcting IRS Forms

 
 
HILLSBORO, Ore. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Edupliance announces webinar titled, "Complete Guide to Correcting IRS Forms" that aims to advise attendees on the correct way to fill Form 941, use Form W-2c to correct the employee's year-end information as well as how to file amended return for Form 940. The webinar goes LIVE on Wednesday, May 31, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, Eastern Time.

Mistakes can occur in even the most efficient and knowledgeable payroll departments! When this does happen corrections need to be made as soon as the error is discovered. These corrections have to be handled properly. But what about the quarterly and year-end reports payroll is responsible for? If a mistake has been made on the employee's wages doesn't the correction to it need to be reflected in the quarterly or year-end forms? In this webinar, we will discuss how to correct the Form 941 when an error has been discovered after it has been filed. We will examine when to use the Form W-2c to correct the employee's year-end information after the Form W-2 has been given to the employee as well as before and after the form has been filed with the Social Security Administration. We will also review how to file an amended return for the Form 940.

The 90-minute webinar will be conducted by Vicki Lambert, CPP, who has over 35 years of hands-on experience in all facets of payroll functions as well as over 20 years as a trainer and author. Ms. Lambert has become the most sought-after and respected voice in the practice and management of payroll issues. She has conducted open market training seminars on payroll issues across the United States that have been attended by executives and professionals from some of the most prestigious firms in business today.

Webinar attendees will learn:

·         Due dates for filing correction forms

·         Correcting the Form 941 using the Form 941-X

·         Correcting the Form 944 using the Form 944-X

·         Filing amended returns for Form 940

·         When to issue a Form W-2c and how to complete it

·         When to use the Form W-3c and how to complete it

·         How to file Form W-2c electronically instead of on paper

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/the-abcs-and-xyzs-of-c...

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information and compliance training provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon. For more information, visit www.edupliance.com.

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com

Edupliance
8448101151
***@edupliance.com
Click to Share