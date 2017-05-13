News By Tag
Edupliance Webinar To Cover Best-Practices In Correcting IRS Forms
Mistakes can occur in even the most efficient and knowledgeable payroll departments!
The 90-minute webinar will be conducted by Vicki Lambert, CPP, who has over 35 years of hands-on experience in all facets of payroll functions as well as over 20 years as a trainer and author. Ms. Lambert has become the most sought-after and respected voice in the practice and management of payroll issues. She has conducted open market training seminars on payroll issues across the United States that have been attended by executives and professionals from some of the most prestigious firms in business today.
Webinar attendees will learn:
· Due dates for filing correction forms
· Correcting the Form 941 using the Form 941-X
· Correcting the Form 944 using the Form 944-X
· Filing amended returns for Form 940
· When to issue a Form W-2c and how to complete it
· When to use the Form W-3c and how to complete it
· How to file Form W-2c electronically instead of on paper
To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.edupliance.com/
About Edupliance
Edupliance is an online information and compliance training provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-
